Last call for disabled entrepreneurs to win a slice of Sir Stelios £100K awards

Sir Stelios with previous winner Hannah Chamberlain

THE last call has gone out to disabled entrepreneurs to enter a competition that could see them win a share of £100,000 for their businesses.

The Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs 2023 is handing out £50,000 to the outright winer; £30,000 to the runner-up; and £20,000 for third place.

More than £1m has been given to disabled entrepreneurs since the awards started in 2006.

Jointly run by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and Leonard Cheshire since 2006, the awards recognise the exceptional achievements of disabled entrepreneurs who have set up their own company and excel in their chosen business field, catering to customers right across the country, irrespective of ability.

Recent winning businesses range from Christmas tree farming to conservatory design & build to the development of mental health apps.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands including easyJet (www.easyHistory.info) and founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, said: “Sadly, despite all efforts, there remains considerable obstacles to disabled people finding full-time salaried employment.

“I have long held the view that the best way for a disabled person to get such a job is to start their own business and be their own boss! We are awarding excellence in business.”

“I hope that cash rewards for those who have started their own business will mean more disabled people doing just that…so creating wealth for themselves, their families, staff and suppliers.”

Ruth Owen chief executive of Leonard Cheshire, added: “These awards provide a great opportunity for disabled entrepreneurs to network, build on and promote their businesses. There’s so much untapped disabled talent out there and I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”