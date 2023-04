PEOPLE with Down’s syndrome are being urged to enter My Perspective 2023, the international photography competition.

Each year, budding photographers from all over the world enter, and this year it’s bigger and better with new categories, a child and adult section, and a new short film category.

Winning entries will have their work displayed at a series of UK-wide exhibitions, and all those shortlisted will be invited to an awards night in London.

Down’s Syndrome Association: Tel. 0333 1212 300

www.downs-syndrome.org.uk/our-work/our-voice/my-perspective/