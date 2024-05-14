Your super summer guide to what’s on in theatreland

Albert Lee back on tour – Jun 11: Floral Pavilion, New Brighton Jun 12: The Lowry, Salford June 14: Lowther Pavilion, St Annes

Your guide to some of the best summer shows across the North West …

May 13-16: The Syndicate. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Based on the BBC TV series, a new play following five supermarket workers whose lottery numbers come in.

May 14-18: Drop the Dead Donkey. Everyman, Liverpool. BREAKING NEWS: 30 years since the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, the Globelink News team are back, and now live on stage for the very first time. Starring the original cast members Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Neil Pearson, Jeff Rawle, Stephen Tompkinson and Victoria Wicks.

May 14-18: The Phantom of the Opera. The Brindley, Runcorn. The dark love story of Christine, who becomes the obsession of a masked musical genius living beneath the Paris Opera House.

May 14-18: What the Butler Saw. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Joe Orton’s final manic farce.

May 14-15: Strictly – The Professionals. The Lowry, Salford.

May 15-18: Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

May 15: Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 15: London Symphonic Rock Orchestra. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.May 17: Sensational 60s Experience. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

May 15: Bill Shankly’s FA Cup Farewell. Empire, Liverpool. Kevin Keegan, Ian Callaghan and Alan Kennedy recall the good times.

May 16: Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals. Empire, Liverpool.

May 16: Jools Hollland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

May 16-19: Awful Auntie. Venue Cymru.

May 16-19: Madagascar The Musical. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Relaxed performance, May 19.

May 16: Frank Skinner – 30 Years of Dirt. The Lowry, Salford.

May 16: Genesis Connected. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

May 16: Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 17-19: Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate. The Lowry, Salford. New stage play based on the TV series that follows five supermarket employees whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the £18m jackpot make their dreams come true? Audio described/touch tour, May 17; signed May 18.

May 17-18: Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit. Empire, Liverpool.

May 17: The Bootleg Rock Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 17: Sensational 60s Experience. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

May 17: Gordon Giltrap & John Etheridge. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The top guitarists join forces.

May 17: So True. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Spandau Ballet tribute show.

May 17: Mama Africa. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 18: Richard Marx. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

May 18: Paul Smith – Pablo. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 18: Rush – A Joyous Jamaican journey. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Musical telling the story of the Windrush Generation and how reggae music took the world by storm.

May 19: The Drifters. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 19: Beyond the Barricade. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

May 19: Simon Munnery’s Jerusalem. The Lowry, Salford.

May 21-25: SIX. Empire, Liverpool. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales.

May 21-25: Jesus Christ Superstar. The Lowry, Salford. Signed, May 22; audio described, May 23.

May 21: Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

May 22-Jul 7: Disney’s Aladdin. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Musical following the adventurous Aladdin as he embarks on a journey to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat the wicked Jafar. With the help of his genie, Aladdin navigates the streets of Agrabah and discovers there’s more to life than just material wealth. Relaxed performance, Jul 4.

May 22-25: Operation Julie: A Rock Musical. Lyceum, Crewe. Over four decades ago, rural West Wales was at the centre of the greatest drug bust in history.

May 22: ROH Live – The Winter’s Tale. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 22: Paul Smith – Pablo. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 23-24: Rhod Gilbert and the Ginat Grapefruit. Venue Cymru.

May 23-Jun 1: Testmatch. Octagon, Bolton. Cricket’s past and present collide in this compelling new play. Matines, May 25, 29, 30, Jun 1.

May 23: ELO Again. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

May 23: Sing The Musicals. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 23: Emilio Santoro as ELVIS. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 23: The ELO Experience. Opera House, Manchester. Tribute show.

May 24-Jun 22: The Netherley Hillbillies. Royal Court, Liverpool. Jed, Lisa, Elly May and mother-in-law Renie aren’t used to being rich. They were always rich in spirit and all that but now they’re proper rich. Like big house in Formby rich.

May 24: All Killa No Filla – Live. Opera House, Manchester. Comedy. A night of serial killer discussion, overdressing, and possible slander.

May 24: Tom Allen. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 24: The Choir with No Name: The Big Gig. Everyman, Liverpool. Join in this uplifting night of singalong rock and pop classics at this unique, feel-good event for all the family.

May 25: Rosie Holt: That’s Politeainment. Playhouse, Liverpool. Following a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe season, Rosie takes this brand-new show on the road, to tightrope the thin line between politics and entertainment.

May 25: The Diana Ross Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 25: Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit. Opera House, Manchester.

May 25: Johannes Radebe – House of Jojo. Venue Cymru. Dance.

May 26: Dinosaur Adventure Live – Trouble on Volcano Island. Venue Cymru.

May 26: Bowie Experience. Opera House, Manchester. Tribute show.

May 26: YES. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The progressive legends are back.

May 26: The Searchers – Thank You Tour. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

May 26: Johannes Radebe – House of JoJo. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

May 26: The Importance of Being Ernest. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 27-Jun 1: Grease. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. The much-loved musical is back and grittier and more glamorous than ever before.

May 27: Woman Like Me – The Little Mix Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 28-Jun 1: There’s a Monster in Your Show. Playhouse, Liverpool. A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

May 29: The Sound of Springsteen. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tribute show.

May 29: Ed Gamble: Hot Diggity Dog. Opera House, Manchester.

May 30: Jurassic Live. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

May 30: ROH Live – Message in a Bottle. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 30: Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals. Venue Cymru.

May 31-Jun2: Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

May 31: Supreme Queen. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

May 31: Love Hurts Power Ballads and Anthems. Venue Cymru.

May 31: UK Pink Floyd Experience. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 31: Sir Bradley Wiggins. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 31: Kevin Quantum: Momentum. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Where science and magic mix.

Jun 1: Let’s Hear it for the Girls. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The music of Abba, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé and many more!

Jun 1: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jun 1: Chicago Blues Brothers. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 1: An Evening with Alfie Boe. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jun 1: Dear Billy. The Lowry, Salford. Hilarious stories about the Big Yin – Billy Connolly. Signed.

Jun 2: Johannes Radebe: House of JoJo. Empire, Liverpool. Roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and, of course, world class dance.

Jun 2: Northern Chamber Orchestra – Peter and the Wolf. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 2: Count Arthur Strong …And It’s Goodnight From Him. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 2: Alfie Boe. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 4-15: 2:22 A Ghost Story. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 4-5: Moby Dick. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 4-5: Desperate Scousewives. The Brindley, Runcorn. Laughs all the wayin the days leading up to a wedding in Walton jail.

Jun 5: The Carpenters Story. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 5: Barely Visible. The Lowry, Salford. What it’s like to be lesbian.

Jun 5: Walk Right Back. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The story of the Everly Brothers.

Jun 5: The Scummy Mummies: Greatest Hits. Playhouse, Liverpool. They’re back! Ellie and Helen are guaranteed to make you feel normal about your parenting skills, or very smug about being child-free.

Jun 6-7: Sweeney Todd – A Victorian Melodrama. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 6: Go Your Own Way – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Jun 6: Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. Empire, Liverpool. Comedy.

Jun 6: Jarlath Regan: Yer Man. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy from Ireland’s favourite “Irishman Abroad”.

Jun 6: A Lovely Word featuring Shaun Fallows. Everyman, Liverpool. Liverpool’s most eclectic poetry night. Shaun is a poet born with cerebral palsy. Real and raw, expect potholes, speed-dating and Amsterdam in this exploration of disability, relationships and travel.

Jun 6: A Beautiful Noise. Lyceum, Crewe. Neil Diamond tribute show.

Jun 6: Dreamboys. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jun 6: The Steps Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Jun 7-9: Zog and The Flying Doctors. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 7: Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster! Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 7: Crissy Rock – Stand up to Suicide. The Brindley, Runcorn. Chrissy’s stand up show that will make you laugh but pull at the heart.

Jun 7: Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jun 7: The Best of Queen: The Break Free Tour. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Jun 8: Oh What a Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Jun 8: Liberation Squares. Octagon, Bolton.

Jun 8: Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 8: Calling Planet Earth. The Brindley, Runcorn. Music from the 80s.

Jun 8: The American Revue. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Country rock show.

Jun 9-10: Shrek the Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 9: Luke Combs UK Tribute. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 9: And Finally … Phil Collins. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Jun 9: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jun 9: The Carpenters Story. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 10: Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 11-29: Dracula: The Bloody Truth. Octagon, Bolton. Madcap comedy retelling of the iconic gothic classic. Grab a sharpened stake and a clove of garlic and join Professor Van Helsing in this new show. Audio described, Jun 22; signed/captioned Jun 25.

Jun 11: ROH Live – Andrea Chenier. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 11: Bowie Live. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 11: Albert Lee. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The very best in guitar playing.

Jun 12-22: Tell Me How It Ends. Everyman, Liverpool. It’s Liverpool, 1987. The AIDS epidemic threatens a generation of queer people. Across the world, groups of lesbian women hold out their hands to help. In this city, Aster sits by Marc’s hospital bed… watching, wondering and reading.

Jun 12-14: Macbeth. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 12: The Glen Miller and Big Band Spectacular. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 12: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 12: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Jun 12: Albert Lee 80th Birthday Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 13-16: Awful Auntie. Empire, Liverpool. David Walliams’ amazing adventure story, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie!

Jun 13-14: Uncanny: I Know What I Saw. Playhouse, Liverpool. Danny Robbins with chilling real-life stories of the supernatural experienced by ordinary people from ordinary places, brought to life through thrilling theatrical invention in a mix of projection, sound and spellbinding storytelling.

Jun 13: Jusy & Liza. The Brindley, Runcorn. Musical about Hollywood’s biggest stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert.

Jun 13: The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 13: The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 13: Liverpool Legends: An Audience with John Barnes and Peter Beardsley.

Jun 14: Sofie Hagen: Will I Ever Have Sex Again? Unity, Liverpool.

Jun 14: Paul Smith – Pablo. Venue Cymru.

Jun 14: Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 14: Luther Vandross – The Legend Lives. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 14: The Bohemians: Queen Greatest Hits. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jun 15-16: The Rise. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Dance.

Jun 15: Tommy Blaize. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Lead singer on Strictly Come Dancing for 20 years takes to the stage.

Jun 15: Nadiya & Kai: Behind the Magic. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jun 15: Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 15: One Night of Billy Joel – The Piano Man. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jul 16-27: Hairspray The Musical. Palace Theatre, Manchester. The ultimate feel-good musical is back. Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound!

Jun 16: Hello Again – The Neil Diamond Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 16: The Legend of Bob Marley. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jun 16: Uncanny: I Know What I Saw. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 17: The ELO Experience. Empire, Liverpool. Electric Light Orchestra tribute show.

Jun 17: Uncanny: I Know What I Saw. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 18: Six Chick Flicks. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Parodies of famous chick flicks.

Jun 19-20: Paul Smith – Pablo. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. He’s back again!

Jun 20-Jul 14: Wicked. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. the magic that shaped the destinies of two unlikely friends on their remarkable journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jun 20: I’m Frank Morgan: RewiRED. Pavilion, Rhyl. Drama.

Jun 20: Everything Changes. The Brindley, Runcorn. Take That tribute.

Jun 20: Luke Combs UK. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 21: Soul & Motown Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.Jun 21: KVN Dance Company – Coppelia. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 21: John Lydon – I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

Jun 21: Reelin’ in the Dan. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Steely Dan tribute band.

Jun 22: John Lydon – I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jun 22: Supreme Queen. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Jun 23: The McCartney Songbook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 24-29: Sister Act. Storyhouse, Chester. The uplifting musical.

Jun 25: One Night in Dublin. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 26: The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Venue Cymru.

Jun 26: Taylormania. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Jun 26: G4 20th Anniversary Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 27: Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 27: 80s Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 27: The Rolling Stones Story. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 27: Holly McNish: The Lobster Tour. Playhouse, Liverpool. Poetry with piles of smiles.

Jun 28-29: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 28: A Vision of Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jun 28: The Searchers and Hollies Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Jun 28: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Jun 28: Judy & Liza. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Turbulent tale of Hollywood’s biggest stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert.

Jun 29: The Magic of Motown. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jun 29: MANIA: The Abba Tribute. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jun 29: Love Hurts: Power Ballads and Anthems. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jun 30: Ruby Wax – I’m Not As Well as I Thought I Was. The Lowry, Salford.

Jun 30: The King’s Voice. Octagon, Bolton. Gordon Hendricks superb tribute to Elvis.

Jul 1-6: Jesus Christ Superstar. Venue Cymru. Starring Julian Clary as Herod (Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances only), Ian McIntosh as Jesus, Shem Omari James as Judas and Hannah Richardson as Mary.

Jul 2-6: Life of Pi. The Lowry, Salford.

Jul 3: Uncanny: I Know What I Saw. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jul 4: John Bishop: Back at It. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jul 5-Aug 3: Sisters of Mercy. Royal Court, Liverpool. Sister Petra and Sister Brenda have grown up in St Elmo’s Convent in Dingle as identical twins but Monsignor Michael has some shocking news for them. They are not twins at all! If you look closely you can tell because they look completely different. The Sisters decide to change the habit of a lifetime and escape from the convent to discover what happened to their real families. When they get out into 1980s Liverpool they find themselves locked into a battle with a wicked gangster, trapped in an improbable heist and trying to pinch a nudey statue to fill a gaping hole in the Monsignor’s apse.

Jul 5: For You Blue: Celebrating The Beatles Greatest Hits 1967-1970. M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. The Bootleg Beatles and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra are coming together again.

Jul 5: Celebrating George Michael. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 8-20: & Juliet. Opera House, Manchester. New musical that proves when it comes to love, there’s always life after Romeo…

Jul 11: Dreamboys. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jul 11: Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice – Together. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 12: Lipstick on your Collar. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

Jul 13: The Lancashire Hot Pots. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jul 15-20: Pretty Woman. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical.

Jul 17-20: Ghost: The Musical. Storyhouse, Chester. Adapted from the hit film the story follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death.

Jul 18-20: Brave Space. The Lowry, Salford. Circus/dance.

Jul 18: 80s Live. Empire, Liverpool.

Jul 18: Rhythm of the Dance. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 18: The Smooth Rock Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 19: Totally Tina. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Triubute show.

Jul 19: Lord of the Dance – A Lifetime of Standing Ovations. Empire, Liverpool.

Jul 19: Bad Staff Bootcamp. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 19: The Chicago Blues Brothers. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jul 19: ELO Again. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tribute show.

Jul 20-Aug 3: Come From Away. Venue Cymru. Smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these “come from aways” into their lives with open hearts.

Jul 20: Anton and Giovanni: Together. Venue Cymru.

Jul 20: Totally Tina. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Jul 21: Anton and Giovanni – Together. The Lowry, Salford.

Jul 22-27: An Officer and a Gentleman. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. Timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more.

Jul 23-27: A Chorus Line. The Lowry, Salford. Musical.

Jul 23-25: A Chorus Line. The Brindley, Runcorn. Musical capturing the spirit and tension of a broadway chorus audition.

Jul 24: Thanks for the Memories. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Neil Sands new matinee show.

Jul 25: The Drifters. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 25: I’m Frank Morgan – Rewired: A Take from Paradise. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jul 26: Jurassic Live. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jul 26: Twist & Shout. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 26: Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 27: Meatloaf Tribute – Hits Out of Hell. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 28: Brian Conley: The 3rd Farewell Tour …To Date. The Lowry, Salford.

Jul 28: Warrington Concert Band. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 28: The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is. Empire, Liverpool.

Aug 2: Ultimate Classic Rock Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 3: Thank You for the Music. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Abba tribute show.

Aug 3: Calling Planet Earth. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The greatest hits of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, ABC, Depeche Mode, OMD, The Human League, Tears for Fears, The Police, Soft Cell, Japan, and many more.

Aug 4: Lipstick on Your Collar. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Step back to the 1950s and 60s.

Aug 9: Gary Murphy presents Music & Laughter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Guests include Ricky Tomlinson and Sean Styles.

Aug 10: Dreamboys. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 10: Burt Bacharach Singbook. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 10: Thank ABBA for the Music. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Aug 13-Sep 1: SIX. The Lowry, Salford. Tudor times musical.

Aug 13-18: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Award-winning musical bursting with unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain and Truly Scrumptious

Aug 16-Sep 14: Lost Soul 2. Royal Court, Liverpool. Smigger’s having a mid-life crisis. All he wants to do is roll back the years and dance to 70s soul music with Donna, Terry and Pat. But since the grandkid came along, Donna hasn’t been interested in their usual Sunday nights in town (or much else). Get ready to be transported from Scottie road to Pontins Prestatyn to Liverpool’s over-40s Sunday night pub scene complete with a 70s soul soundtrack.

Aug 17: An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Aug 18: An Evening with Jimmy Tabuck. Storyhouse, Chester. Jimmy relives many of the most iconic moments of a life on stage and screen.

Aug 18: Rock for Heroes. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Aug 18: Focus. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 19-24: Hairspray The Musical. Empire, Liverpool. Fun-filled, feel good show bursting with show-stopping numbers, dazzling costumes, and dizzying dance-routines. Featuring some of musical theatre’s biggest and best hit songs, including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, Good Morning Baltimore.

Aug 19-21: The Tiger Who Came to Tea. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 21: Some Guys Have All The Luck. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The Rod Stewart story.

Aug 22-23: Liverpool International Beatleweek Festival. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 23: An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Aug 23: A Country Night in Nashville. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Aug 24: I Like It. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Gary Murphy’s tribute to Gerry Marsden and the Swingin’ 60s.

Aug 25: ELO Again. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Aug 26: Joe Pasquale. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Aug 28-29: Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Aug 30: Bowie Experience. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 31: The Lancashire Hot Pots. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 31: The Harry Styles Tribute. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Aug 31: Mothership. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn. Led Zeppelin tribute.

Aug 31: Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.