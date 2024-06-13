MBE for pioneering polar adventurer, Michael

THE pioneering polar adventurer and founder and CEO of The Muscle Help Foundation charity, Michael McGrath, received his MBE from Anne, Princess Royal in recognition for charitable services to people with Muscular Dystrophy.

Speaking on receiving the award, Michael said: “Being at Windsor Castle with my loved ones meant the world. I was so happy that my 88-year-old mum was there to witness the moment when Princess Anne pinned the award on my chest. This recognition is for all those who have supported the Muscle Help Foundation charity’s journey along the way over the past 21 years.

He continued: “What the charity tries hard to do is change lives and give hope – our young people are the fuel that drives me to keep pushing on.”

Michael was 18 when he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. To raise awareness of MD, Michael led expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic in 2002 and 2004 respectively, making history by becoming the first disabled person in the world to have led expeditions to both the North and South Poles – these expeditions were the launchpad for the MHF charity.

He reached 90 degrees South (Antarctica) in 2004, the same year in which Michael was recognised by the late Queen for his ‘contribution to national life’ – he was included in the 2004 Christmas Day broadcast to the nation by Her Majesty reinforcing diversity as a strength.

https://www.musclehelp.com