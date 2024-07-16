Daisy UK’s 20th anniversary gala ball

A CHARITY that helps disabled people reach their full potential celebrates is staging a gala ball to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Dave Kelly, who is blind, set up Liverpool-based Daisy Inclusive UK, to get more disabled people involved in sports and leisure activities.

Since then, the charity has gone on to win a string of awards and now also provides training for organisations to understand and support those with disabilities.

Dave said: “Our charity ball is a fantastic platform for us to celebrate the impact that we have had on the lives of disabled people and their families over the last two decades.

“I’m proud of the work that we have done and continue to do, with a sharp focus on improving the lives of our beneficiaries.

“It is also a great opportunity for us to engage with business leaders in the local area, who perhaps don’t know who we are, and we would love to explain more about the Daisy story.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £45 or just £450 per table.

Contact, paul.burton@daisyuk.com