Thursday, April 20, 2023
Curtain call for The Snow Queen – as you’ve never seen before

THE UK’S first all-wheelchair professional dance company is set to WOW audiences in the Midlands.

Birmingham-based Propel Dance are staging three performances of their reimagined version of Hans Christian Anderson’s fantastical fairy tale, The Snow Queen.

The company secured funding from Arts Council England to pilot the short tour – their first ever live shows.

Propel Dance was founded by Helen Mason, who has a track record of making dance for and with disabled people for over 20 years.

Artistic director Helen Mason, who set up the company, said: “There are few professional opportunities for wheelchair dancers, and we want to be that change; to create something that enables progression and inspiration to future generations.

“We stand for compassion, inclusion, and representation throughout our dance projects and opportunities.”

  • The Old Library, Mansfield – Friday 14 April, 7pm
  • Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Birmingham – Sunday 23 April, 7.30pm
  • Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton – Thursday 27 April, 7.30pm

Contact Helen: Tel. 07817 372578

 

