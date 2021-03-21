Liverpool Tennis Centre – one of the city’s Covid testing centres

PEOPLE living, working or studying in Liverpool are continuing to be encouraged to get a free Covid-19 test, as part of the city’s SMART testing programme.

If you have NO symptoms, call into one of the testing centres.

There are also two pop-up sites in the Town Hall and Liverpool One or anyone who’s out and about in the city centre to use.

There’s no need to book, just turn up.

Check out next week’s opening times ….

SMART OPENING HOURS – V23 – 22 MARCH – 4 APRIL 2021

Covid-10 Testing Centres

Liverpool Tennis Centre: Wellington Road L15 4LE

Austin Rawlinson Sports Centre: Conleach Road L24 0TR

Liverpool Football Club: Anfiled L4 0TH

ACC Liverpool: Kings Dock L3 4PP

Croxteth Hall: Flint Drive, off Croxteth Hall Lane L11 1EH

Belle Vale: Unit 1, Belle Vale Shopping Centre L25 2RF

Walton Vale: 46 Walton Halton Vale L9 4RF

Asymptomatic Testing –Target Groups

Anyone who can’t work from home and needs to leave the house to work should go and get tested on one of our testing sites for people without symptoms https://liverpool.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/findatestcenter.html Testing will be prioritised for these people so that we can test those that need to leave the house on a regular basis.

For those people leaving the house less regularly for things like essential shopping you can still attend the test centres but ask that you help us prioritise those that need to leave the house on a regular basis to work.

Anyone with symptoms should NOT attend the above sites and needs to book a test at one of our symptom testing sites via https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

COVID ISOLATION ADVICE LINE – 0800 169 3032

Liverpool City Council have created new resources (A6 postcard and A3 poster attached) that provide details of the Covid Isolation Advice line that offers support for people that are self-isolating or extremely vulnerable.

The leaflet is available in English as well as the languages listed below and the poster available in English.

Kurdish Sorani Farsi Tigrinya Amharic Polish Urdu Mandarin Cantonese Arabic Romanian Somali Turkish Brazilian Hindi Punjabi Vietnamese

You can also access the English version of the resources now using the link here

covid-19_infographic_postcard_a5_english