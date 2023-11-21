Check out what’s on in theatreland this winter

THE DAME of all dames returns to Mold’s Theatr Clwyd for the legendary rock ‘n’ roll panto that’s guaranteed to pack a punch or two.

Phylip Harries takes to the stage as Nurse Nelly in Sleeping Beauty, so be prepared for plenty of needle and laughter of the adult kind – all in the best possible taste!

Born in the Swansea valley, Phylip trained at the Welsh College of Music and Drama before embarking on a career which has taken him to venues all over the world, as well as appearing in countless radio and TV series.

As regulars to Mold will know, apart from the comedy, Phylip is a keen and proficient musician, playing flute, saxophone piano-accordion, whistles/recorders and basic bass guitar. He’s also a fair baritone.

So get ready for lots of hearty laughs and a night full of great music.

Nov 30-Jan 6: Sleeping Beauty. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

YOUR GUIDE TO WHAT’S ON IN THEATRELAND THIS WINTER

Until Feb 24: Hamilton. Palace, Manchester. The multi award-winning musical tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway. Signed, Nov 30, Feb 22; audio described, Dec 5, Feb 13; captioned, Dec 6, Jan 31;

Until Jan 23: Around the World in 80 Days. Octagon, Bolton. New musical adaptation based on Jules Verne’s classic tale. Wealthy and eccentric entrepreneur Lady Phileas Fogg makes a bet that she can travel around the world in just 80 days…but surely it can’t be done? With her entire fortune on the line, Phileas sets off from London in a wild dash across the globe. Will they make it back to London in time for Christmas or will the bet be lost? Signed, Dec 1; audio described Dec 8; relaxed, Jan 10.

Nov 21-25: La Bamba! Grand, Blackpool. Dance musical.

Nov 21: The Australian Pink Floyd Show. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 21: Simon Reeve: The Ends of the Earth. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. With stunning imagery, TV explorer Simon is out to inspire and remind us that we all need more journeys in our lives, and plenty of wild experiences.

Nov 22: So, Mr Oswald, what were you doing when Kennedy was shot? The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Nov 22: Francis Rossi – Tunes & Chat. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 22: The Stylistics. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 22: We Three Kings of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 23-24: Sarah Millican – Late Bloomer. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 23: Simon Reeve – To the Ends of the Earth. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 23: Marti Pellow – Pellow Talk: The Lost Chapter. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 23: Fascinating Aida – The 40th Anniversary Show. Pavilion, Rhyl. Britain’s raciest and sassiest musical cabaret trio with a brand-new show.

Nov 23: Gary Murphy’s Guitar Legends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 23: The Australian Pink Floyd. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 24-26: The Importance of Being… Ernest. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 24: Fascinating Aida – The 40th Anniversary Show. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Britain’s raciest and sassiest musical cabaret trio with a brand-new show.

Nov 24: Hue and Cry. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane with some of their best hits over four decades.

Nov 24: Truly Jack the Ripper. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 25: Fascinating Aida – The 40th Anniversary Show. Lowry, Salford. Britain’s raciest and sassiest musical cabaret trio with a brand-new show.

Nov 25: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Regent, Stoke. Tribute show.

Nov 25: The Sensational Sixties: 60th Anniversary Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 26: Kenny Thomas. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Kenny and his all-star band of musicians with some classic soul music.

Nov 27: Michael Buble by Candelight. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show with Josh Hindle.

Nov 27: Love Actually in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The star-studded and Christmas favourite film comes alive with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack.

Nov 28-Dec 2: Edward Scissorhands – Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures. The Lowry, Salford. Magical dance production. Touch tour, 6.30pm, audio described, 7.30pm, Nov 30.

Nov 28: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 28: The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert. Film. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 28-Dec 2: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 29: Christmas Crooners – Baby It’s Cold Outside. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 29: Most Haunted Live with Yvette Fielding. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 30: Chicago Blues Brothers. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 30-Jan 6: Sleeping Beauty. Theatr Clwyd. The legendary rock ‘n’ roll panto is back – bigger and more breath-taking than ever and complete with rock, pop and soul songs, fabulous frocks, spectacular sets, and the anarchic panto puppets. Due to building renovations, the show is being staged in a huge, heated, circus big top tent next to the theatre. Signed, Dec 9; captioned, Dec 15, Jan 5; audio described, Dec 21, 29. Relaxed, Jan 4.

Dec 1-Jan 6: Cinderella. Storyhouse, Chester. Get whisked away to the ball with a seasonal spectacular that celebrates the most famous fairy-tale of them all.

Dec 1-Jan 1: Aladdin. Grand, Blackpool. Relaxed performance, 5pm, Dec 28

Dec 1-2: Alternative Radio. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 1: The Stylistics Greatest Hits Tour. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 2-Jan 14: Aladdin. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Join our hero Aladdin as he battles the evil Abanazer and his dastardly plan to rule the world with the help of one very special lamp. Can Aladdin save the day and win the heart of the fair Princess Jasmine? Relaxed performance, 10am, Jan 13

Dec 2-31: Jack and the Beanstalk. Opera House, Manchester. Starring Jason Manford and Ben Nickless. Relaxed, Dec 14.

Dec 2: Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 2: Reverend Richard Coles: Borderline National Trinket. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 3: Reverend Richard Coles: Borderline National Trinket. The Lowry, Salford.

Dec 3-Jan 12: Wicked. Palace, Manchester. Based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters and reveals the magic that shaped the destinies of two unlikely friends on their remarkable journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Dec 3: The Bootleg Beatles. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. With a little help from their ever-popular orchestral ensemble, this magical multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fanatics of all ages.

Dec 5-Jan 7: Life of Pi. The Lowry, Salford. Theatre at its best with jaw-dropping visuals and world-class puppetry. After an epic storm in the Pacific Ocean, Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Signed, 7.30pm, Dec 13 and 7.30pm, Jan 3; Touch tours, 12.30pm, audio described, 2pm, Dec 14 – and 6pm and 7.30pm, Dec 23; captioned, 7.30pm, Dec 27.

Dec 5-Jan 7: Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World. The Lowry, Salford. Uplifting pop musical. From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, hear the stories of some of history’s strongest mothers, sisters and daughters; all independent icons who really did change the world. Signed, Jan 6; audio described/touch tour, Jan 3; relaxed, Jan 4.

Dec 7-Jan 7: We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. The Lowry, Salford. The perfect treat for families. Relaxed performance, 10.30am, Dec 13; touch tour, 9.30am, audio described, 10.30am, Dec 14; signed, 1pm, Dec 16.

Dec 7-Jan 7: Sleeping Beauty. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Dec 8-31: Cinderella. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 9-Jan 7: Jack and the Beanstalk. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s Hayley Tamaddon in the glittering role as The Fairy. Signed, Dec 10; relaxed, Jan 5.

Dec 9-31: Jack and the Beanstalk. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Dec 9-31: Peter Pan. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. John Evans is back in the pantomime adventure that never grows old. When Wendy and her brothers encounter the mysterious Peter, the boy who never grows old, they are whisked off to the magical island of Neverland. With the island under threat can they help Peter and the Lost Boys to defeat the villainous Captain Hook and his infamous pirate crew? Relaxed, Dec 16; Audio described Dec 17; Signed, Dec 28.

Dec 11: Grand Christmas Concert. Grand, Blackpool.

Dec 12: ROH LIVE – The Nucracker. Storyhouse, Chester.

Dec 13-Jan 7: The Wizard of Oz. Empire, Liverpool. Direct from the London Palladium. Join Dorothy, Toto, and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Dec 13-23: Alfie the Elf’s Christmas Rescue. Octagon, Bolton. Wonderful yuletide treat for children and their families, guaranteed to make this Christmas truly magical.

Dec 15-Jan 7: Jack and the Beanstalk. Regent, Stoke. Signed, audio described and relaxed performances.

Dec 21-31: Little Bear and the Christmas Lights. The Lowry, Salford. Relaxed, Dec 4; audio described/touch tour, Dec 14; signed, Jan 6.

Jan 6: Messiah. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 9-13: The King and I. The Lowry, Salford. The greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written. Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, stars as Anna. Audio described/touch tour, Jan 11; signed, Jan 13.

Jan 9-10: Anusthan – A Celebration of Indian Dance and Music. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 9-13: National Theatre – Jekyll; & Hyde. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 9: Varna International Ballet – Sleeping Beauty. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 10: Varna International Ballet – Swan Lake. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 10: Ellen Kent: La Traviata. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 11-14: The Chrysanths Panto – Aladdin.

Jan 11: Ellen Kent: Carmen. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 11: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Jan 11: Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 11: Rachmaninov’s Symphony No 1. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 11: Varna International Ballet – Nutcracker. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 12: Everton Legends. Empire, Liverpool. Join the legends – Reid, Radcliffe, Sheedy, Southall and Van den Hauwe.

Jan 12-14: Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience 2024.

Jan 12: Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 12: The Johnny Cash Roadshow. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 12: Sleeping Beauty. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Varna International Ballet.

Jan 12: Showaddywaddy. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 13: Truly Collins. Octagon, Bolton. Tribute show.

Jan 13: Glenn Miller Orchestra. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Step back in time to the golden era of swing.

Jan 13: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 13: Swan Lake. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Varna International Ballet.

Jan 13: Ellen Kent: Carmen.

Jan 14: Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 14: Wrestling – King of the Ring. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 14: The Nutcracker. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Varna International Ballet.

Jan 14: The Carpenters Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 16-20: Calendar Girls the Musical. Following the death of a much-loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 16-20: The Full Monty – The Play by Simon Beaufoy. Empire, Liverpool. Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the film that’s rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

Jan 16-20: The Drifters Girl. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical.

Jan 16: The Everly Brothers & Friends. The Brindley, Runcorn. The Temple Brothers’ tribute show.

Jan 16: The Hound of the Baskervilles presented by Don’t Go Into The Cellar! The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 17: Dirty Dancing. The Brindley, Runcorn. Gladys, Olive and Elsie are three cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an unconventional way of earning some extra cash. Starring Crissy Rock.

Jan 17: Ruby Turner. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 17: Psychic Sally. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 17: Paul Jones & Dave Kelly. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Founder members of The Blues Band, Paul Jones and Dave Kelly’s tangled and colourful roots go way back into the true undergrowth of the blues tradition.

Jan 18: Beethoven’s Symphony No 5. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 18: An Evening with Laurel and Hardy. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 18: The Adult Panto: Beauty and the Big Beast. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 19-20: Don’t Stop Queen Now – 1024. Octagon, Bolton. Tribute show.

Jan 19-20: The Classic Rock Show 2024: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 19: Good Lovelies. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Great harmony from the Canadian trio.

Jan 19: Chaka – The Music of Chaka Khan. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Jan 19: Bye Bye Baby. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Celebrating Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Jan 19: Magic of Motown. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 19: Hayley Ellis. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 19: Beautiful Noise: Neil Diamond Tribute. Gladys, Olive and Elsie are three “vintage style” cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an ‘unconventional’ way of earning some extra cash. Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Leah Bell (Stage Award Winner): Vanessa Karon and Paul Dunn.

Jan 20: The Story of Soul. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 20: Nerubashenko Battet presents The Nutcracker. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 21: Nerubashenko Battet presents Swan Lake. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 21: The King’s Voice. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Gordon Hendricks as Elvis.

Jan 21: Jason Fox At The Limit. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 21: The ELO Show. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 22: Gareth Gates in The Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 22: An Evening with Jeff Sterling. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Football nostalgia with the Sky Sports broadcaster.

Jan 23-27: Murder in the Dark. The Lowry, Salford. Spine-chilling ghost story, turned psychological thriller. It’s New Year’s Eve and a car crash on a deserted road brings famous but troubled singer Danny Sierra and his dysfunctional family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. Signed, Jan 25; audio described/touch tour, Jan 26.

Jan 23-27: The Time Machine – A Comedy. The Lowry, Salford. H G Wells’ comic deadly serious masterpiece will never be the same again as a hapless highly skilled group of actors embark on a journey of a lifetime!

Jan 23-27: The Drifters Girls. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jan 23-24: Jonathan Pie. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Comedy.

Jan 23: Pretty Woman The Musical. Empire, Liverpool. Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com is finally embarking on a UK stage tour.

Jan 23: The Rocky Horror Show. Opera House, Manchester. The story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

Jan 23: Stranger Sings. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Musical.

Jan 24: ROH Live: Rusalka. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 24: Jeff Sterling. The Brindley, Runcorn. Q&A sessions with the former Sky Sports Gillette Soccer broadcaster.

Jan 24: David Suchet: Poirot and More. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 24: Jason Fox – Life at the Limit. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Ex-special forces soldier Fox shares his remarkable stories.

Jan 25-27: Karen. The Brindley, Runcorn. Creepy Karen is a woman of a certain age, a demanding, entitled, privileged, suspected MURDERER.

Jan 25: UK Pink Floyd. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Jan 25: Justin Moorhouse – Stretch and Think. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 25: Northern Live. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 25: Harley Kimbro Lewis: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 26: Chris Difford. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Music from Squeeze’s back-catalogue.

Jan 26: Macbeth. Empire, Liverpool. Shakespeare’s brutal tragedy is given new life in this haunting adaptation.

Jan 26: Stephen K. Amos – Oxymoron. Unity, Liverpool.

Jan 26: The Roy Orbison Story – Barry Steele & Friends. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 26: Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 26: Totally Tina. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jan 26: Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The legendary virtuoso guitarist.

Jan 27: The Story of the Guitar Heroes. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 27: The Adult Panto – Beauty and the Big Beast. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 27: Mozart’s Birthday Celebration. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 28-29: Klezmer-ish Stumbling Stones Project. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 28: The ELO Show. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 28: UK Pink Floyd Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 28: The Sooty Show – 75th Birthday Spectacular. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 28: Stephen K Amos: Oxymoron. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 28: Back to Bacharach. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Breath-taking performances from a West End cast and the amazing musicianship of The Magic Moments Orchestra.

Jan 29: Janet Godley – Not Dead Yet Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 29: Wet Wet Wet & Go West. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 30: Gareth Gates in the Best of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 30: ABC. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Concert.

Jan 31: Ed Byrne – Tragedy Plus Time. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 31: Rob Auton. Unity, Liverpool.

Jan 31: Taylormania – Taylor Swift All Eras Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 31: Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 31: Giovanni Pernice – Let Me Entertain You. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Dancing at its best.

Feb 1-24: Animal Farm. Octagon, Bolton. Powerful re-telling of George Orwell’s chilling and timeless classic. When the downtrodden animals of Manor Farm overthrow their master and take over, they imagine it is the beginning of a life of freedom and equality for all. However over time a cunning and brutal elite among them, masterminded by the pigs Napoleon and Snowball, gradually take control. Signed and captioned, Wed Feb 14; audio described, Tues Feb 20.

Feb 1: The Classic Rock Show. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 1: Bowie Experience. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Feb 1: Get It On. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Glam rock.

Feb 1: The Legends of American Country Show. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Feb 2: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 2: Back Into Hell – A Tribute to Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 2: Martyn Jospeh. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 2: Giovanni Pernice – Let Me Entertain You. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 2: Al Murray Guv Island. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 3: Omid Djalili: WIP. Unity, Liverpool.

Feb 3: Ultimate Classic Rock Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 3: LIMF Academic Orchestrated. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 3: Ross Noble – Jibber Jabber Jamboree. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 3: The Rolling Stones Story. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 3: Ukranian National Opera presents Carmen. Storyhouse, Chester.

Feb 3: Believe – The Cher Songbook. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 3: The Sooty Show 2004.

Feb 3: Something About George – The George Harrison Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 4: You’re Bard. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Shakespeare like you’ve never seen before.

Feb 4: Most Haunted Live. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 4: Exciting Science. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Feb 4: La Boheme. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 5-7: James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome. Empire, Liverpool. Comedy.

Feb 6-10: Noises Off. Storyhouse, Chester. Smash-hit comedy. The on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

Feb 6-10: Blood Brothers. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Willy Russell’s legendary musical about Liverpool twins separated at birth.

Feb 6-7: Stewart Lee. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.