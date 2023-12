LOOK out for the new Steve Morgan Foundation signage appearing on the fleet of Smiley Buses circulating across the region.

With thanks to APH signs, Springfield School, Crewe, and the Breckfield Centre now have the new branding on their minibuses.

The Steve Morgan Foundation provides funding for standard and wheelchair-accessible minibuses to help organisations with their transport needs.

So far, they have donated almost 100 minibuses – including the All Together NOW! delivery van!