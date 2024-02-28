Carers’ views wanted for new Strategy

ARE you one of Britain’s 5.7 million unpaid carers? If so your views could help shape a new National Carers Strategy.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Carers, which advocates on behalf of unpaid carers, say a new Strategy replacing the last one published in 2008 would better recognise the challenges unpaid carers are facing, and help to improve their health and wellbeing, finances, and access to care and support.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the group and former Minister for Care, said: “The APPG on Carers has long called for a new National Carers Strategy to recognise the vital support that families and friends provide on a daily basis to loved ones.

“I am delighted we are launching this survey to ensure that they – and organisations who represent them – can have their say on the proposals that the APPG has put forward.

“The Government’s Carers Action Plan published in 2018 provided a very valuable opportunity to improve the support provided to carers. Developing a new National Carers Strategy would build on that work and provide a strategic focus that will ensure they get the support they need.”

The survey is open to current and former unpaid carers, as well as to organisations who support and represent them.

Deadline for responses is next Thursday (March 7).

www.surveymonkey.co/r/5SX9K7K

Carers UK Helpline, 0808 808 7777