Happy Days are on the way

Entrepreneurs Peter Schriewersmann, left, and Alan Cosgrove

DO YOU know someone who deserves a very Happy Day?

To celebrate the annual International Day of Happiness, which takes place on 20 March, Liverpool entrepreneurs Peter Schriewersmann and Alan Cosgrove are asking people from across the Liverpool City Region to think of someone deserving of an enjoyable happy experience.

A trip to Blackpool Tower Ballroom for afternoon tea and a waltz, a theatre or shopping trip with a meal, or a trip to a theme park for a family are examples of the prizes on offer.

There are four nomination categories; child/young person aged 17 and under, adult aged 18 – 64, an entire family, and an older person (aged 65+).

Alan and Peter are co-founders of Happy Days Group, which offers serviced accommodation at more than 100 sites across the city. They are hoping their Happy Day experiences will encourage others to do something similar.

Peter said: “Liverpool is a special city. We look after our own. We believe that all of us have our own network and platform – and we need to use it for more than just financial gain. It’s this sharing and supportive spirit that will get us all through these tough times.”

Nominations close Monday 12 February.