New goals for soccer legend Owen and partially sighted son James

SOCCER legend Michael Owen and his partially sighted son James, 17, are the focus of a new TNT Sports documentary.

Football is for Everyone highlights James’s experiences with sight loss after being diagnosed with Stargardt disease, aged 8, and the obstacles he faces in following in his father’s football footsteps.

The documentary follows the pair as they seek to understand more about James’s condition – with a behind the scenes look at England’s partially sighted futsal team.

The film features candid interviews with the players and coaching staff as they prepared for the IBSA World Games.

Football is for Everyone premieres on TNT Sports 1 at 11pm on 30 January and is also available on discovery+