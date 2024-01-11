Tuesday, January 23, 2024
HomeNewsThanks for all your support, Peter
News

Thanks for all your support, Peter

By newsdesk

PICTURED: Peter Johnson at a Wirral Youth awards night in 2012

EVERYONE at All Together NOW! is saddened to learn of the death of Merseyside businessman Peter Johnson.

The former owner of Tranmere Rovers and Everton, Peter also founded Park Group – now Appreciate Group – which he started 50 years as a Christmas Savings Club out of his family butcher’s business in Birkenhead.

Peter was a staunch supporter of our free charity newspaper. He recognised its importance, especially for the huge numbers of people who are not internet users.

A family statement said: “Peter died peacefully surrounded by his partner, Mel, and daughters, Susie, Kate and Charlotte.

“A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Peter was the centre of our world and always happiest when surrounded by his friends and relatives.

“His impact though spread much further than his family, with his charitable work at home, through the Johnson Foundation, benefitting thousands of people throughout the Liverpool City Region and raising more than £10m for local causes.”

His support of All Together NOW! was an enormous help. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Peter died on January 10, aged 84.

Previous articleDon’t tell me I can’t, says Samantha
Next articleHappy Days are on the way
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

All Together NOW! – a unique and multi award-winning charity that provides a comprehensive news and information service for people whose lives are affected by disability, ill-health and age. In addition to this website, All Together NOW! publishes an info-packed FREE print publication – SIX times a year.

Contact us: news@alltogethernow.org.uk

The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP

FOLLOW US

© Allt Together Now - Registered Charity No. 1106387