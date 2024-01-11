Thanks for all your support, Peter

PICTURED: Peter Johnson at a Wirral Youth awards night in 2012

EVERYONE at All Together NOW! is saddened to learn of the death of Merseyside businessman Peter Johnson.

The former owner of Tranmere Rovers and Everton, Peter also founded Park Group – now Appreciate Group – which he started 50 years as a Christmas Savings Club out of his family butcher’s business in Birkenhead.

Peter was a staunch supporter of our free charity newspaper. He recognised its importance, especially for the huge numbers of people who are not internet users.

A family statement said: “Peter died peacefully surrounded by his partner, Mel, and daughters, Susie, Kate and Charlotte.

“A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Peter was the centre of our world and always happiest when surrounded by his friends and relatives.

“His impact though spread much further than his family, with his charitable work at home, through the Johnson Foundation, benefitting thousands of people throughout the Liverpool City Region and raising more than £10m for local causes.”

His support of All Together NOW! was an enormous help. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Peter died on January 10, aged 84.