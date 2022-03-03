Write a story about boccia and win £50

BOCCIA is catching on fast. It’s a great sport that can be played by anyone.
Now the people at Boccia England are asking players to turn their hands to writing a story that involves the sport – and stand a chance of winning a £50 Amazon gift card.
All stories must feature boccia in some way and be no longer than 2,000 words.
There are separate categories for children/young people and adults.
Entries must include name, address and age.
Deadline: Friday 6 May.
Entries can also be sent by post to:
Boccia England, FAO: Cally Keetley, Media House, Padge Road, Beeston, Nottingham NG9 2RS