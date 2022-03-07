Young disabled people’s chance to learn how to fly

Mike Owen, Aerobility Flying Instructor with 2021 JAPP Student Edward Turner

CALLING all young disabled people aged between 12-18 who want to learn to fly.

National charity Aerobility has opened applications for its Junior Aspiring Pilot Programme.

And don’t worry if you are unable to get into the aircraft unassisted, Areobility have all the equipment and know-how to get you aboard!

The course takes place over four sessions at Blackbushe Airport between 11- 21 April and provides ground school learning as well as the chance to take to the skies, flying an aircraft out of the south of England based airport.

Harvey Matthewson, Aviation Activities Officer at Aerobility, said: “I know first hand the amazing experience that learning to fly can give a disabled person.

“When I was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy at two years-old, I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined that I would now hold a Private Pilot Licence – but that is exactly what finding Aerobility allowed me to do.

“This course is funded by the brilliant BBC Children in Need and it gives young people knowledge and experience of the aviation industry, airport operations and flying.

“Flying is about a team of people working together, which means participants practise and develop their team-working skills. One of the other main outcomes we see in all participants is a huge boost to their self-confidence and a completely different view on personal ability.

“All of this translates into benefits that reach far beyond the airfield.”

Previous participant Charlotte Cook added: “Taking part in the Junior Aviation Programme was the best thing ever! It was so much fun and gave me an amazing experience of getting behind the controls of an aircraft.

“Following on from the programme I have been lucky enough to receive a scholarship to provide funding for training toward a Private Pilot Licence, which is an absolute dream come true.”

To apply to the Junior Aviation Programme visit https://www.aerobility.com/japp or call Aerobility on 0303 303 1230.

The deadline for applications is Monday 21 March.