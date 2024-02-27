What’s on in theatreland this spring

BOUNCERS, John Godber’s classic comedy, is back and everyone will be there: the DJ, the girls, boys and the fish and chip van (Apr 9-20: Octagon, Bolton).

Mar 1: Tom Davis: Underdog. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 1: The Mersey Beatles. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 1: Ukranian National Opera – Madama Butterfly. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 1: Heartbreak: The Tom Petty Story. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 2: Professor Brian Cox. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Journey through space.

Mar 2: The World According to Kaleb. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Celebrity farmer.

Mar 2: Arrival ABBA. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Mar 2: Ellen Ken: Madama Butterfly. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 3: The World According to Kaleb. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Celebrity farmer..

Mar 3: Northern Live – Do I Love You. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 3: Something About George – The George Harrison Story. Grand, Blackpool.

Mar 4-5: Revision on Tour – Macbeth. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 5-16: Pretty Woman The Musical. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Mar 5-10: The Wizard of Oz. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 5-9: Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Mar 5-6: Theatre Re – The Nature of Forgetting. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 6: Revision on Tour – Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 6: Ukranian National Opera – Madama Butterfly. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 6: Fascinating Aida The 40th Anniversary Show! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 7: Fascinating Aïda The 40th Anniversary Show! Theatr Clywd, Mold.

Mar 7: Revision on Tour: Romeo & Juliet. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 7: “It’s Not Over Yet!” Storyhouse, Chester. Sir Geoff Hurst’s 1966 World Cup memories.

Mar 7: Birmingham Royal Ballet – Sleeping Beauty. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 7: Guitar Heroes. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 8: Emily Saunders. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The “Queen of Jazz-fusion”.

Mar 8: Macbeth. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Mar 8: The Drifters. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 8: The Coral – The Making of an Album. Storyhouse, Chester. James Kelly and Nick Power talk about their careers.

Mar 9-10: Cirque – The Greatest Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 9: Stewart Lee – Basic Lee. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 10: The Rolling Stones Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 10: Northern Chamber Orchestra – Mainly Baroque. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 11: Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad and Dangerous. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 12-23: Come From Away. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. Incredible story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these “come from aways” into their lives with open hearts.

Mar 12-16: Murder in the Dark. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 12-16: Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Can you help crack the case? Audio described Mar 14; signed Mar 15.

Mar 12-13: The Gruffalo’s Child. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 12: 10cc. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The rock legends are back.

Mar 12: Dom Joly – Conspiracy Tourist. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 13-16: A Song for Ella Grey. Playhouse, Liverpool. Magical retelling of the Orpheus myth, full of music, sound and storytelling.

Mar 13-14: Giovanni Pernice – Let Me Entertain You. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 13: Lost in Music. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 13: Welsh National Opera: Death in Venice: Britten. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 14: Welsh National Opera: Cosi fan tutti. Mozart. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 14: Something About George – The George Harrison Story. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 14: Sophie McCartney is Tired and Tested. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 15-Apr 6: Come Together. Royal Court, Liverpool. Tom Connor and Mark Newnham with the music of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Mar 15: Welsh National Opera: Open Favourites. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 15: Cinderella. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 16: Classic FM Hall of Fame. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Hosted by Aled Jones.

Mar 16: Something About George. Theatr Clwyd.

Mar 16: Tim Vine: Breeeep! Everyman, Liverpool.

Mar 17: Tony Hadley. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 17: The Fureys. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 17: Something About George: The George Harrison Story. Octagon, Bolton. West End musician Daniel Taylor tells the truly remarkable tale of one of music’s most understated icons.

Mar 18-30: Sister Act. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Mar 18: Irish Annies. Theatre Royal, St Helens. New musical by Asa Murphy. Also starring Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice.

Mar 19-23: My Beautiful Launderette. The Lowry, Salford. Drama. The story of young British Pakistani, Omar, who transforms his Uncle’s run-down laundrette into a thriving business – and finds love along the way. Audio described and touch tour, Mar 21; signed, Mar 22.

Mar 20-22: Opera North – Cavelleria Rusticana/Aleko. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 20: Dr John Cooper Clarke: Celebrating 50 Years in Showbiz. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 20: Giovani Pernice – Let Me Entertain You. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 21-25: Stephen Bailey – Crass. Royal Court, Liverpool.

Mar 21-23: Opera North – Cosi Fan Tutte. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 21: Just My Imagination. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Music of The Temptations.

Mar 21: Queenz – The Show With Balls. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 21: Irish Annies. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. New musical by Asa Murphy. Also starring Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice.

Mar 22: Coleen Nolan. Naked. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 22: Paul Foot – Dissolve. Royal Court, Liverpool..

Mar 23: Ellen Kent: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 23: What’s Love Got to do With It? Regent Theatre, Stoke. Tina Turner tribute.

Mar 23: Coleen Nolan – Naked. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 24: Just My Imagination. Opera House, Manchester. The Temptations’ story.

Mar 24: Northern Ballet – Tortoise & The Hare. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 25: The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Heywood: The Harmony Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 25-30: The Mousetrap 70th Anniversary Tour. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 26-31: Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 26-30: My Beautiful Launderette. Playhouse, Liverpool. Set in London during the Thatcher years, the story of young British Pakistani Omar.

Mar 26-30: The Kite Runner. Storyhouse, Chester. A beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of kites. No one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

Mar 26-30: The Boy at the Back of the Class. The Lowry, Salford. Power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn’t always make sense.

Mar 26: Rosie Jones: Triple Threat. Everyman, Liverpool.

Mar 26: ROH Live – Madama Butterfly. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 27-30: Singing in the Rain – Blackpool Operatic Players. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 27: The Ronnie Scott’s Story. Octagon, Bolton.

Mar 28: Luther: A Luther Vandross Tribute. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 29-31: Madagascar The Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 29: Psychic Sally. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 30: Bay City Rollermania! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 31-Apr 1: The Sooty Show. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 31: The Billy Joel Songbook. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 1: Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad and Dangerous. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Apr 2-20: Kill They Neighbour. Theatr Clwyd. Dark comedy about love, marriage and feeling trapped. Signed Apr 6 & 12; audio described Apr 10; captioned Apr 20.

Apr 2-6: Cluedo. The Lowry, Salford. Drama.

Apr 2-6: 2:22 A Ghost Story. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 2: Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The man behind the myth.

Apr 3: King of Pop. Floral Pavilion. Michael Jackson tribute show.

Apr 4: You’re Bard! Storyhouse, Chester. Shakespeare like never before.

Apr 5: Giovanni Pearce – Let Me Entertain You. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Apr 5: Paul Simon’s Graceland Reimagined by the London African Gospel Choir. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 6: Giovanni – Let Me Entertain You. Venue Cymru.

Apr 7: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 7: Giovanni Pearce – Let Me Enterain You. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Apr 7: The King’s Voice. Lyceum, Crewe. Elvis tribute show.

Apr 8-13: The Mousetrap – 70th Anniversary Tour. The Lowry, Salford. Captioned, Apr 10; audio described and touch tour, Apr 12; signed, Apr 13.

Apr 9: That’ll Be The Day. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 9: The Searchers: Thank You Tour. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 10: An Evening with Paul Young. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 11: Seven Drunken Nights. Venue Cymru.

Apr 11: An Evening with Anton Du Beke and Friends. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 12: Irish Annie’s. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. New musical play by Asa Murphy. Also starring Ricky Tomlinson and Catherine Rice.

Apr 12: The Bootleg Beatles. Venue Cymru.

Apr 13: Coldplace. Venue Cymru. Tribute.

Apr 13: Dreamcoat Stars. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

Apr 14: Gary Murphy’s I Like It. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Classic 60s hits.

Apr 14: Sinatra: Raw. Octagon, Bolton. Palm Springs, 1971.

Apr 14: An Evening with Anton Du Beke. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 15-20: I Should Be So Lucky. Empire, Liverpool. Musical.

Apr 17-20: Frankenstein (imitating the dog). Playhouse, Liverpool. Psychological thriller.

Apr 18-May 19: 42 Balloons. The Lowry, Salford. Audio described and touch tour, May 16; signed, May 17.

Apr 19: Showaddywaddy. Venue Cymru.

Apr 20-May 11: The Legend of Ned Ludd. Everyman, Liverpool. Powerful new play about work, automation and capitalism’s impact – a show for anyone who’s ever put in a hard day’s graft. Captioned Apr 24; audion described May 3; signed May 9.

Apr 21: Sir Tim Rice: My Life in Musicals. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 21: Count Arthur Strong – And It’s Goodnight From Him. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 22-27: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Empire, Liverpool. Feel-good musical.

Apr 22: Kate Rusby. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Folk singing at its best.

Apr 23-27: Oh What a Lovely War. Theatr Clwyd. Satirical musical. Audio described Apr 25; signed Apr 26.

Apr 23-27: The Kite Runner. Playhouse, Liverpool. A beautiful afternoon in Kabul is about to change.

Apr 24-May 5: The Wizard of Oz. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Apr 24: ROH Live – Swan Lake. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 25: Banff Film Festival. Venue Cymru.

Apr 25: UB40 The Legacy. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 26: John Robb – Do You Believe in the Power of Rock ’n’ Roll? Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 27: John Robb – Do You Believe in the Power of Rock ’n’ Roll? Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 27: The 39 Steps. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. New stage version.

Apr 28: Awake my Soul: The Mumford & Sons Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 28: Clinton Baptiste – Roller Ghoster! Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 30-May 4: Life of Pi. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 30-May 4: An Officer and a Gentleman: The Musical. Opera House, Manchester.

Apr 30: Griff Rhys Jones: The Cat’s Pyjamas. Playhouse, Liverpool.