Welsh disability snooker tournament is back in action

THE Welsh Open is set to return to the World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) calendar this August for the first time in over three years.

The event – at Redz Snooker Club, Cwmbran from August 12-14 – will once again be staged using the 6-Red format of the game.

Players from all eight main classification groups will compete together with one winner crowned on the final Sunday.

Enter online https://snookerscores.net/tournament-manager/2022-welsh-open

Stockport Open 2022 Enter Now!

ENTRIES are also now being accepted for next season’s Stockport Open which will return to the Hazel Grove Snooker Club from September 30 – October 2.

It’s the first ever Groups 1-8 event to be held at the Hazel Grove, and the fourth in total since the first World Disability Billiards and Snooker competition at the venue in 2019.

https://www.wdbs.info/wp-content/uploads/Stockport-Entry-Pack-2022.pdf

View the updated rankings https://www.wdbs.info/rankings/