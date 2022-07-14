Roll up, roll up for Sunday’s disability awareness day

THE 31st annual Disability Awareness Day – affectionately known as DAD – goes ahead on Sunday and organisers Warrington Disability Partnership reckon it will be the best ever.

Walton Hall Gardens, situated near Warrington, will once again be transformed into a tented village, housing more than 240 exhibitors promoting independent living.

With free admission and Blue badge parking for 1,000 vehicles, the event has attracted 120 charities that will be promoting their services.

Dozens of businesses will also be featuring a wide range of mobility and independent products, wheelchair accessible vehicles, and car adaptations.

One of the highlights of the show will be WDP’s Disability Heritage Project, which includes a display of vintage mobility equipment such as a 1970s Invacar AC70, a 1917 three-wheeled invalid trike and a pre-First World War wicker wheelchair.

Statutory service providers will have a strong presence, supplying information about health, social care, education and employment services.

There will also be a “Can Do Sports Zone” with scuba diving, inclusive cricket, wheelchair American football, wheelchair basketball, total tai chi, martial arts, sports for blind and visually impaired people – plus wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability Rugby League.

And if that’s not enough for you, there is a top programme of music.

It’s also a chance to pick up you FREE copy of the multi award-winning disability newspaper, All Together NOW! – and meet the team. They’re in the main marque, stall 10, and Helen and Toby will be delighted to tell you all about the paper!