Toe-tapping time for all down at the Gift Cafe

The N’Ukes 64 band with Hamish, the band’s loyal mascot

FANCY an afternoon tea, some great music – and help with a fantastic cause?

Well, Wirral’s fun-loving ukulele band 64 N’Ukes – together with mascot Hamish the dog – are all tuned up for a programme of winter dates . . . and want YOU to be part of the action!

The “all ability, all ages” band from Neston’s Hip & Harmony CIC, are playing at the Gift Café in Chapel House Lane, Puddington.

All they are asking in return is for a donation to Gift Café, which is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC, a not-for-profit organisation which supports the local community, tackles social isolation and helps people living with dementia.

Also available will be a selection of delicious home-made food, soups and cakes made by new chef Debbie.

Caroline Hutton, director at Retain Wellbeing, said: “We’re really excited about having The 64 N’Ukes with us. They’re really fun and the music is great.”

The 64 N’Ukes next gig at the Gift Café is on Thursday between 2pm-2.45pm.

  • Other dates to note – January 29, February 16 and March 16.

Tel. 0151 353 2055

