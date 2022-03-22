Sisters’ film puts care in the spotlight

Sisterly love . . . Gemma, left, and Katherine Hollinson

ARTIST Katherine Hollinson has produced an online film about her relationship with her disabled sister Gemma, highlighting their experiences of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the everyday frustrations that disabled people face.

The interactive film, Would you care to… includes an accompanying booklet, and is the result of a five-year exploration into sisterhood.

It looks at the importance of human touch, give and take, and autonomy among other things, including how Covid-19 has shifted our relationships.

Katherine said: “Would you care to… has been a really personal project that has accompanied huge changes in both our lives. We hope it connects with lots of different people.

“As well as raising awareness around caring and receiving care, both Gemma and I wanted the film to give people a chance to stop and really think about those they care for; to take time out and even make a bookmark for them, but also to have a giggle, a sing-a-long, and a bit of respite from all we’ve been through over the last couple of years.”

Commissioned by Manchester-based arts organisation HOME, the 30-minute film features dancing, sewing, laughter, tears and an original song.

Davinia Jokhi, Talent Development Producer; Theatre, for HOME added: “Almost a fifth of the working-age population of the UK is disabled, and with the onset of long-Covid, that number could well grow

“Not only that but the pandemic has brought the topic of care into sharp focus. We wanted to look at it not just in terms of residential care and sheltered housing, or hospitals, which is where much of the focus has been over recent years, but in people’s homes and in their real lives.

“We’re proud to host the film and hope Would you care to… comforts and inspires in equal measure.”

Would you care to… is fully accessible, with audio description and captioned versions, and a postal pack for people not on the internet.