SIGN UP for your Santa suit – and start planning to dash around your own neighbourhood this Christmas.

Coronavirus threatened to put an end to Liverpool’s annual Santa Dash fundraiser, which regularly saw thousands of runners stride through the city centre.

But organisers are now telling would-be Santas to still book their suits – and dash around their own communities on Sunday 20 December.

BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell said: “We are living in the midst of a global pandemic so when guidelines change, we must all adapt.

“Every entry really does count as we’re splitting the profits between our eight very worthwhile and inspiring charities. Participants will be making a massive difference simply by registering – the more Santas we have the more the charities will benefit from funds to help continue their vital work.

“We can all still dress up, dash, take on our own personal 5K, earn a brilliant new medal, and know that we are making a significant contribution towards the work of eight incredible charities. It will be different but let’s still make it special. Pull on your trainers, belt up that Santa suit – and walk, jog, or run the BTR Virtual Liverpool Santa Dash wherever you can.”

The Santa Dash pop-up shop which was due to open in Williamson Square mid-November will now provisionally open on Wednesday 2 December through to Saturday 19 December, allowing runners to collect their Santa suits, run number and bespoke medal, as well as giving others a chance to register in person.

Everything can also be posted to participants for a small charge when registering online.

More than 1,000 Santas have already registered, including entrants from Australia, Denmark, Dubai, Germany, Ireland, Isle Of Man, Sweden, and the US.

The eight charities to benefit from the event are Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Claire House Children’s Hospice, Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, Marie Curie, North West Air Ambulance Charity, Nugent, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and Wirral University Teaching Hospital Charity.

