THEATRE bosses and performers are being urged to think about the 12 million people with hearing loss as the arts sector adapts to another lockdown.

Stagetext, the charity that provides captioning and live subtitling in theatres and cultural venues, is concerned about the disproportionate impact the lockdown will have on deaf and hard of hearing people.

The call follows official figures released in the summer showing that people with a hearing impairment are 45% more likely to have reported feeling lonely.

The arts charity has seen an increase in demand for live captioned performances online since the first UK lockdown.

In April it provided the subtitling for the Phantom of the Opera, with an incredible 2.5 million watching using Stagetext’s subtitles (12.8 million in total watched the performance).

Nearly one in five (18%) of UK adults have hearing loss, yet fewer than 1% are fluent in British Sign Language.

Mum of three Ann Jillings, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, whose teenage son is deaf, said the captioning of shows during the pandemic has enabled her family to enjoy online shows together.

She said: “We have really appreciated the captioning of shows streamed online during the pandemic. During what is already a challenging time for so many of us, it’s really important we can come together as a family during lockdown to watch some of the great performances and exhibitions on offer.”

Melanie Sharpe, chief executive of Stagetext, said: “We take for granted that most of us are able to enjoy incredible performances and exhibitions, even during a lockdown.

“For the 12 million in the UK who are hard of hearing, it’s not so easy, and we’ve got to do all we can to include them during these challenging times.

“People who are deaf or with hearing loss are more likely to experience loneliness than non-disabled people, and access to the arts has been proven to improve mental wellbeing.”

Stagetext is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has seen huge improvements in access to the arts for deaf people, but the charity is concerned that this could go under the radar once venues re-open, as the arts sector fights for its future.

Melanie Sharpe said: “We are losing expertise in the arts due to the pandemic. I am concerned that once venues re-open the role of access will just be added to another existing job role.

“The very people who are being advised to consider retraining are the same ones who understand the needs of deaf audiences and know how to ensure their venues are accessible.

“We must do all we can as a sector to continue providing access for those who would otherwise be excluded. These audiences and the freelancers that venues rely upon are crucial in the road to recovery for UK arts and culture.”