PICTURED: Leading paracyclist Mel Nicholls will be at the Festival

A NEW Accessibility Zone is one of the main features at next week’s Keswick Mountain Festival with lots on offer for disabled visitors.

A wheelchair-viewing area has been set up for music lovers, and there will be plenty of expert tips on hand from a variety of exhibitors including Experience Community, Adapt-e, Wheels for All, Disability Snowsports UK, British Canoeing (paddleability), Lake District Mobility, ICE Trikes, Mountain Trike and Bendrigg Trust.

Craig Grimes, owner of Experience Community, will also present the premiere of a new outdoor adventure film.

Growing up, Craig loved camping, walking, climbing, kayaking, and caving. Then an accident left him paralysed from the chest down. Craig will be leading a guided walk on Saturday 11 September and there’s an adapted bike ride planned for Sunday 12 September.

Leading paracyclist and Ordnance Survey ambassador Mel Nicholls is a regular visitor to the festival. She said: “Keswick Mountain Festival is a fabulous weekend of outdoor fun for everyone, with expert support for all to enjoy their chosen outdoor adventures, and some you’d never thought to try.”

Nicola Meadley, KMF director, adds: “We want Keswick Mountain Festival to be a welcoming and vibrant hub for all outdoor enthusiasts and especially those with disabilities and adaptive sporting needs.

“With support from United Utilities, the Accessible Zone will be one of the most exciting new elements at the festival.”

The Accessible Zone is located just inside the Festival Village, in Crow Park. There’s Blue Badge parking nearby, a Mobiloo, and accessible loos on the pop-up campsite.

Email: info@keswickmountainfestival.co.uk

Tickets: www.keswickmountainfestival.co.uk