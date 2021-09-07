A GROUP of five veterans has become the first adaptive team to kayak from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising more than £100,000 for charity.

The Kayak 4 Heroes team, who all have life-changing injuries, took just 26 days to complete their challenge in aid of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST).

They paddled a total of 1,400km – hitting speeds of up to 24km per hour, with their longest day seeing them cover 95km.

Expedition leader Darren, from Shropshire, said: “As we paddled across the finish line, I felt a huge sense of pride in what we had achieved. By working together, we proved that disability and injury has no bearing on the goals you can set yourself.

“Whilst there are so many incredible moments that the team and I will no doubt cherish, it is the fact that we have raised over £100,000 for AFPST.”

The charity supports the physical and emotional recovery of wounded, injured and sick veterans through introducing them to skiing and snowboarding – and has supported all of the five men who took part in the challenge.

Other members of the Kayak 4 Heroes team were Luke Wigman, from Nottinghamshire, Jonny Huntington, from Devon, Carl Simmons, from Worcestershire, and Ben Gallagher, from Herefordshire.