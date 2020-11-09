DANCER Welly O’Brien is ready to stretch our minds with her unique prosthetic limb in a new online film created by Sadler’s Wells and Candoco Dance Company.

Mum of two Welly lost her leg in a train accident in India in 1994. After a chance meeting, began working with Candoco, the world-renowned company of disabled and non-disabled dancers.

Welly has spent the last two decades travelling to stages across the globe and said: “My life has become so much richer through becoming disabled.”

Now, she is preparing to take to the stage wearing her unique limb that is carved from cherry wood featuring an integrated working cuckoo clock and pendulum.

The film explores the concept of time, and is part of Sadler’s Digital in Focus programme. It will be available to watch from 30 November.

https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2020/sadlers-wells-digital-stage/

http://www.thealternativelimbproject.com/about/the-alternative-limb-project/