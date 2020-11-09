TIME is running out to enter the Liverpool City Region Culture & Creativity Awards 2020.

COVID-19 continues to have a massive impact on the cultural and creative sector, despite this, people have found new and innovative ways to be creative.

Organisers want to recognise and celebrate all that has been achieved through such a challenging period.

Nominations can include an individual, organisation, business, group or partnership, that has demonstrated outstanding creative achievement through cultural activity over the last year.

This is not just restricted to professionals and can involve volunteers and community activity too. People can also nominate themselves or their organisation.

Visit the LCR website to read about the award categories and to nominate. Nominations close on Friday 13 November.