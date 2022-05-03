Sunday, May 8, 2022
Life in the fast lane for Paralympian oarsmen

By newsdesk

TEAM EFFORT: Paralympians and Team BRIT racing drivers. PICTURE: Ryan Cox

PARALYMPIC rowers put down their oars and tasted life as racing drivers with Team BRIT, the UK’s top disabled motorsport squad.

The rowers, along with team coach Nick Baker, sampled the iconic Top Gear test track at Dunsfold, near Guildford, for hot laps in the team’s Mclaren GT4 before getting to grips with a set of unique hand controls in the team’s BMW M240i which is being raced in the Britcar Trophy this year.

Paralympic champion Oliver Stanhope said: “This was my first track day and an incredible experience.”

Team BRIT Founder Dave Player said: “The Paralympic rowers have a range of disabilities similar to our drivers, but not one of them lets this hold them back from achieving their dreams.

“That’s exactly what we’re about and I hope they enjoyed trying their hands at an entirely new sport.”

www.teambrit.co.uk

 

 

 

 

