Improve station lifts, regulator tells rail bosses

RAIL bosses have been told to improve station lifts – and provide up to date information about any faults.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) regulator’s report found an average of more than six faults for each passenger lift over a year.

And while there has been progress on real-time information on lift availability, more needs to be done.

Network Rail has acknowledged the findings and said they are already taking steps to address lift performance.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “Lift reliability is crucial for an accessible railway. Out-of-service lifts pose barriers for disabled passengers, as well as those with mobility issues, pushchairs, or luggage.

“When a lift is unavailable, accurate information is then essential for confident journey planning. While progress is being made, sustained focus and further improvement is vital.”