Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeNewsImprove station lifts, regulator tells rail bosses
NewsTransport

Improve station lifts, regulator tells rail bosses

By newsdesk

RAIL bosses have been told to improve station lifts – and provide up to date information about any faults.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) regulator’s report found an average of more than six faults for each passenger lift over a year.

And while there has been progress on real-time information on lift availability, more needs to be done.

Network Rail has acknowledged the findings and said they are already taking steps to address lift performance.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “Lift reliability is crucial for an accessible railway. Out-of-service lifts pose barriers for disabled passengers, as well as those with mobility issues, pushchairs, or luggage.

“When a lift is unavailable, accurate information is then essential for confident journey planning. While progress is being made, sustained focus and further improvement is vital.”

 

Previous articleEverton’s online stars in 14 goal thriller
Next articleBrain scans reveal what we’re thinking!
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

All Together NOW! – a unique and multi award-winning charity that provides a comprehensive news and information service for people whose lives are affected by disability, ill-health and age. In addition to this website, All Together NOW! publishes an info-packed FREE print publication – SIX times a year.

Contact us: news@alltogethernow.org.uk

The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP

FOLLOW US

© Allt Together Now - Registered Charity No. 1106387