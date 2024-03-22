Everton’s online stars in 14 goal thriller

EVERTON in The Community’s Down syndrome players showed why they are among the best in the country.

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day, the players put on a great show – sharing 14 goals between them – in an action-packed game streamed live on You Tube.

The five-a-side match involved teams managed by Everton ambassadors Ian Snodin and Graham Stuart.

EiTC’s disability programme, established in 2000, has 14 teams including pan disability and impairment specific teams, amputee, down syndrome, U13, U16 and both adult male and female pan disability teams.

