Disabled people’s chance to sample life in the fast lane

PICTURED: Mike Newman, who runs the Speed of Sight charity

DISABLED people are being given the chance to experience the thrills of some exciting off-road driving.

But if you are interested in taking part in the event at Cardenden Motocross Track in Lochgelly, Fife, you’ll have to act fast!

“Spaces are limited,” says Mike Newman, who runs the amazing charity Speed of Sight, “so please get in touch now.

“We have hosted a few smaller events here, but this is a whole new level. I know the participants will have the time of their lives!”

The charity has two specially adapted racing cars with dual controls and twin steering wheels, and two all-terrain buggies that have hand controls. The Speed of Sight team is also trained to help everyone in and out of the cars.

Mike, who is blind and who is a multiple world record holder for his exploits on the race track, added: “We created this charity because we believe that no disability should get in the way of having the incredible experience of driving a car.

“I have been blind since birth and when I was told I would not be able to drive a car, I decided to become the fastest blind man – on land, water and in the air!

“I did not let my disability stop me and it has changed my life. That’s the message what we are trying to bring to every person who has a disability who has been told they cannot do something that is so normal for everyone else.”

The event is takes place on Monday August 15 from 10am-4pm.

www.speedofsight.org/eventDetail.php?event=pZNeDdnKEXV47m8XVRkG