Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNewsCould you be a future wheelchair tennis champion?
News

Could you be a future wheelchair tennis champion?

By newsdesk
Wheelchair tennis star Ben Bartram started his career at one of the LTA sessions

THE search is on to find Britain’s future wheelchair tennis champions.

Ten free sessions are taking place all over the UK during July, and the Lawn Tennis Association is urging anyone who wants to try the sport to sign up and give it a go.

Among those to have followed a similar route is 16-year-old Ben Bartram, who started 2022 by becoming the latest British player to be crowned Wheelchair Tennis Junior Masters champion, having taken up wheelchair tennis at the age of 11.

Ben said: “Wheelchair tennis has taken me on an incredible journey since I first attended a wheelchair tennis day, and I’ll keep putting in all the hard work to reach my goals and win more medals for Great Britain.”

All of the one-day events take place on a weekend, starting at Nottingham Tennis Centre on July 16, before ending at the National Tennis Centre in London on October 15.

In between, the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative visits Norwich, Wrexham, Sunderland, Exeter, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cambridge.

Each day is designed for those who have a physical disability and who are aged between 8-30 years – an age range most likely to identify players who have attributes to develop through the tiers of the LTA Wheelchair Performance Pathway and go on to achieve on the global stage.

LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative Talent Spot Days will take place at the following venues:

  • Sat Jul 16: Nottingham Tennis Centre
  • Sat Aug 6: Easton Tennis Centre, Norwich
  • Sat Aug 13: Wrexham Tennis Centre
  • Sun Aug 14: Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis & Wellness Centre, Sunderland
  • Sun Aug 27: Exeter Tennis Centre
  • Sat Sep 10: John Charles Centre for Sport, Leeds
  • Sun Sep 25: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham
  • Sun Oct 2: Scotstoun Leisure & Tennis Centre, Glasgow
  • Sun Oct 9: Hills Road Sports & Tennis Centre, Cambridge
  • Sat Oct 15: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton, London

For more info lta.org.uk/wheelchair-tennis-initiative/

Questions or queries: disabilitytennis@lta.org.uk

Previous articleAutistic Sam takes on Euro Ironman challenge
Next articleDisabled people’s chance to sample life in the fast lane
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

All Together NOW! – a unique and multi award-winning charity that provides a comprehensive news and information service for people whose lives are affected by disability, ill-health and age. In addition to this website, All Together NOW! publishes an info-packed FREE print publication – SIX times a year.

Contact us: news@alltogethernow.org.uk

The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP

FOLLOW US

© Allt Together Now - Registered Charity No. 1106387