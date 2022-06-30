Could you be a future wheelchair tennis champion?

THE search is on to find Britain’s future wheelchair tennis champions.

Ten free sessions are taking place all over the UK during July, and the Lawn Tennis Association is urging anyone who wants to try the sport to sign up and give it a go.

Among those to have followed a similar route is 16-year-old Ben Bartram, who started 2022 by becoming the latest British player to be crowned Wheelchair Tennis Junior Masters champion, having taken up wheelchair tennis at the age of 11.

Ben said: “Wheelchair tennis has taken me on an incredible journey since I first attended a wheelchair tennis day, and I’ll keep putting in all the hard work to reach my goals and win more medals for Great Britain.”

All of the one-day events take place on a weekend, starting at Nottingham Tennis Centre on July 16, before ending at the National Tennis Centre in London on October 15.

In between, the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative visits Norwich, Wrexham, Sunderland, Exeter, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cambridge.

Each day is designed for those who have a physical disability and who are aged between 8-30 years – an age range most likely to identify players who have attributes to develop through the tiers of the LTA Wheelchair Performance Pathway and go on to achieve on the global stage.

LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative Talent Spot Days will take place at the following venues:

Sat Jul 16: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Sat Aug 6: Easton Tennis Centre, Norwich

Sat Aug 13: Wrexham Tennis Centre

Sun Aug 14: Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis & Wellness Centre, Sunderland

Sun Aug 27: Exeter Tennis Centre

Sat Sep 10: John Charles Centre for Sport, Leeds

Sun Sep 25: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham

Sun Oct 2: Scotstoun Leisure & Tennis Centre, Glasgow

Sun Oct 9: Hills Road Sports & Tennis Centre, Cambridge

Sat Oct 15: National Tennis Centre, Roehampton, London

For more info lta.org.uk/wheelchair-tennis-initiative/

Questions or queries: disabilitytennis@lta.org.uk