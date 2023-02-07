Deaf services to be a feature of the new Sight Village events

THIS year’s Sight Village events which give people with sight loss the chance to find out about the latest technology will also include services and products for deaf people.

Nikki Morris, CEO at Deafblind UK, the charity sponsoring the free events, said: “Having information and equipment for sight loss and hearing loss all under one roof makes these events truly unique and a welcome addition to these already fantastic exhibitions.”

The exhibitions are organised by Queen Alexandra College, a Birmingham-based residential college and community charity that supports a diverse range of student abilities and needs.

April 18: All Nations Centre, Cardiff

July 17-18: Eastside Rooms, 2 Woodcock Street, Birmingham

Other events take place in Exeter, September 26; and London, November 7.

Email: info@deafblind.org.uk