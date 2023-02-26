Saturday, March 11, 2023
News

50,000 FREE papers on the way to you – thanks to Pete and the team

By newsdesk

MEET Pete Wellings, one of the all-important drivers making sure all 50,000 copies of the spring issue of All Together NOW! get to venues across the region.

Pete says he loves meeting readers who pick up the free charity newspaper, which is bursting with vital news and info to help anyone affected by disability and health issues.

“It’s a real labour of love,” he says. “I retired from Cabot Carbon quite a while ago and I never thought I’d be a newspaper boy in my seventies!

“So many people say they don’t use the internet so the paper is a lifeline to them.

“One reader at Sainsbury’s in Woolton, Liverpool, said he regularly picks up lots of papers and places them on top of the Metro on the bus he uses. He said it’s a much better read than all the other papers put together!”

You can help the All Together NOW! charity by taking out an annual subscription. For just £20 (more, if you can afford it!) you will get the next six issues sent to your home – or a relative or friend.

The charity is based at the Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP.

If you have difficulties getting hold of the paper, call 0151 230 0307 or email info@alltogethernow.org.uk

