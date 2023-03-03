What’s on in theatre land this spring

Chris McCausland – Speaky Blinders. Rhyl Pavilion, April 2; and Chester Storyhouse, April 7

Until Mar 11: The Beekeeper of Aleppo. Playhouse, Liverpool. Nuri is a beekeeper; his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the unthinkable happens. Compassionate story of connection between friends, families and strangers.

Until Mar 11: Disney’s The Lion King. Palace, Manchester. Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi award-winning musical is a unique theatrical experience that you will remember forever.

Mar 7-11: The King and I. Venue Cymru.

Mar 7-11: Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty. Empire, Liverpool. Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside-down, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder. Will Princess Aurora ever find her true love again?

Mar 7-9: Zog. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 7-8: Opera North – The Cunning Little Vixen. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 7: Menopause The Musical 2. Opera House, Manchester. Get your lifebelts on as we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Mar 7: Hansel and Gretel. Theatr Clwyd. Mid Wales Opera’s new production of the classic fairytale.

Mar 8-Apr 1: Ladies Day. Octagon, Bolton. When Royal Ascot relocates to York, Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda seize the chance to swap their overalls for fancy hats and head off for a day of fizz and fun. Heart-warming story of female friendship.

Mar 8-11: Macbeth – Imitating the Dog. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 8-9: Something About George: The George Harrison Story. Theatr Clwyd. From the creators of Something About Simon – The Paul Simon Story, a brand-new show that will answer the question: “Where does life take you after being in the greatest band in the history of the world?”

Mar 8: Living Dangerously with Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 9-12: Death Drop – Back in the Habit. Opera House, Manchester. The Sound of Music meets Scary Movie in this jam-packed, riotous comedy that pays homage to all your favourite horror films – from IT to Scream and everything in-between.

Mar 10-12: Hey Duggie. Regent, Stoke.

Mar 9-11: Opera North – Tosca. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 10-Apr 8: Bingo Star. Royal Court, Liverpool. Eyes down and look in for a comedy with a big difference. Not only is it packed with 80s’ hits but there are three play-along bingo games with the chance for the audience to win £150 at every performance!

Mar 10: Opera North – Ariadne auf Naxos. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 10: Total 90s. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 10: The Classic Rock Show. Theatr Clwyd. Tribute show covering the classics of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Mar 10. Giovanni Pernice – Made in Italy. Grand, Blackpool. Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion on a journey to his home country.

Mar 11-12: Tom Allen: Completely. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 11: The Carpenters Story. Grand, Blackpool.

Mar 11: You Win Again. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Mar 11: Someone Like You. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 12: Beyond the Barricade. Grand, Blackpool. The UK’s longest-running musical concert tour with performers from Les Miserables.

Mar 12: The Carpenters Story. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 12: Irish Annie’s. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Musical set in an Irish bar.

Mar 13: My Dear Old Things – An Evening with Henry Blofeld. Octagon, Bolton. Blowers recalls his day as a young England hopeful, how an Eton bus knocked him off his stride and hysterical stories from his appearances on Would I Lie to You and The Real Marigold Hotel.

Mar 14-18: Blood Brothers. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 14-18: Home, I’m Darling. Theatr Clwyd. Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems…

Mar 14-18: Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders – The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 14-18: An Inspector Calls. Empire, Liverpool. Compelling and haunting thriller. Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Mar 14: Rock of Ages. Opera House, Manchester. Hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is.

Mar 14: Tubular Bells Live in Concert – The 50th Anniversary Experience. Palace, Manchester.

Mar 14: King King plus Glenn Tilbrook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 14: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Grand, Blackpool.

Mar 15-17: How Not to Drown. Grand, Blackpool. The story of a a little boy who wasn’t safe or welcome anywhere in the world.

Mar 16-18: The Island. The Lowry, Salford. South Africa 1973, Robben Island. John and Winston are sharing a cell at the top security prison where Nelson Mandela was held.

Mar 16: Lucy Porter: Wake-Up Call. Theatr Clwyd. New stand-up show from the TV and radio favourite.

Mar 16: Prue Leith: Nothing in Moderation. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 16: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners. Palace, Manchester.

Mar 17: The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Storyhouse, Chester. Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene.

Mar 17-18: Funnybones. The Lowry, Salford. Children will live this!

Mar 17-18: Edith. Theatr Clwyd. 100 years ago, Edith Thompson was found guilty of inciting the murder of her husband. On the centenary of her execution, will we see her differently?

Mar 17: Billy Ocean. Regent, Stoke.

Mar 17: Mike Bubbins: Throwback. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 17: The Drifters. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 18: Eclipse: The Pink Floyd Experience. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Mar 18: Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story. Venue Cymru.

Mar 18: Menopause The Musical 2. Regent, Stoke.

Mar 18: Sara Pascoe: Success Story. Palace, Manchester.

Mar 19: Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells: A 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Mar 19: The Illegal Eagles. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Mar 19: Dave Gorman – Powerpoint to the People.

Mar 19: Allelujah. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back by galvanizing the local community.

Mar 20-25: The Bodyguard – The Musical. Empire, Liverpool. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge. What they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Mar 20: Nike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells – The 50th Anniversary Celebration. Venue Cymru.

Mar 21-25: Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. Opera House, Manchester. Tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.

Mar 21-25: Titanic the Musical. Grand, Blackpool. In the final hours of April 14, 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg.

Mar 21-25: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Playhouse, Liverpool. Take a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways. Starring Paul Nicholas and Tessa Peake-Jones

Mar 21: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 21: Bootleg Beatles in Concert. Venue Cymru.

Mar 21: Pam Ayres – Live 2023. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 22-Apr 1: My Fair Lady. Palace, Manchester. Lavish production of Lerner & Loewe’s world-famous musical features the much-loved classic songs I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain, and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

Mar 22-25: Little Women. Theatr Clwyd. One actress. One musician. One enchanting new adaptation. Holed up in the attic of her Massachusetts home just after the American Civil War, Jo struggles with writer’s block, until the arrival of an old friend helps her to unlock a lifetime of memories.

Mar 23-25: Showstopper! Theatr Clwyd. A brand new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance of this award-winning show as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all dancing productions with hilarious results.

Mar 23-24: The Addams Family. Venue Cymru.

Mar 23: Silver & Gold. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 23: One Night of Billy Joel. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Mar 24-25: Mind Mangler. The Lowry, Salford. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a reasonably good two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind…

Mar 24: Luther. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Luther Vandross celebration.

Mar 28-Apr 1: Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist. The Lowry, Salford. New musical that combines rap and RnB with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution. When Marie Antoinette married King Louis, her reputation was already tarnished by gossip. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Mar 24-25: Peter Pan. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 24: Simon Bodkin – Screwed Up. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 24: Babatunde Aleshe. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 25: The Who UK – Live. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Mar 25: Tom Houghton: Absolute Shambles. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 25: The Rolling Stones Story. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Mar 26: That’ll Be The Day. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 26: Ellen Kent’s La Beheme. Regent, Stoke.

Mar 26: Blackpool Symphony Orchestra. Grand, Blackpool.

Mar 27: Irish Annie’s. Grand, Blackpool. New musical comedy set in an Irish bar.

Mar 28: Queenz – The Show with Balls. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Mar 28-Apr 1: Heathers The Musical. Theatr Clwyd. Wickedly funny, high octane, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult-teen films of all-time. Audio described / touch tours Mar 29; Captioned Apr 1.

Mar 29-31: The Magic Flute. Venue Cymru.

Mar 29-30: Tales from Acorn Wood. Grand, Blackpool. Packed full of toe-tapping songs and puppetry.

Mar 29: Queenz. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Mar 30-31: Miss Nobodies. Grand, Blackpool. A century of women’s stories brough to life by Black Liver.

Mar 30: Menopause The Musical 2. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 30: Beethoven’s Eroica. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 30: Demon Dentist. Regent, Stoke.

Mar 30: The Last Days of Disco. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 31: Paul Young – Behind the Lens. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 31: On Tour with Elvis – Michael King. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Mar 31: English Touring Opera: Lucrezia Borgia. Storyhouse, Chester. Known as one of history’s most famous poisoners, Lucrezia is a complex woman in a dangerous situation.

Mar 31: The Mersey Beatles. Theatr Clwyd.

Mar 31: Dave Gorman: Powerpoint To The People. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 31: The Sound of Springsteen. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Mar 31: Queen Rhapsody. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Apr 1: Islands in the Stream. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Apr 1: Joe Wells – I Am Autistic. The Lowry, Salford. Comedy. Follow up to the critically acclaimed “Joe Wells Doesn’t Want to Do Political Comedy

Anymore!”, this is a show about identity, neurodiversity and the pressures of finding social media fame.

Apr 1: Welsh National Opera: Blaze of Glory. Venue Cymru.

Apr 1: English Touring Opera: Il Viaggio a Reims. Storyhouse, Chester. Intrigue, politics, romance and lost luggage all play their part in Rossini’s great comic opera.

Apr 1: Ugly Duckling. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 1: Billy Ocean. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 2: An Evening with Priscilla Presley. Opera House, Manchester. Personal stories from her illustrious career, life and marriage to the King of Rock n Roll.

Apr 2: Vincent Simone – Tango Passions. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 2: BBC Big Band presents Sound of Cinema. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 2: Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 3-15: The Bodyguard. Palace, Manchester. Smash-hit musical. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Apr 3-8: The Mousetrap. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 4-8: Mog – The Forgetful Cat. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 5-8: Shrek the Musical. Grand, Blackpool. Musical.

Apr 5: Yippee Ki Yay. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 6: Kate Moss OBE. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 6: Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners. Venue Cymru.

Apr 6: Watson: The Final Problem. Theatr Clwyd. 1894. Watson is alone. His beloved wife Mary and the great Sherlock Holmes are both gone. But London seethes with false reports and rumour. It is time to set the record straight.

Apr 6: Joss Arnott Dance: The Tin Man. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 7: Chris McCausland: Speaky Blindre. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 8-9: Tales from Acorn Wood. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 8-9: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 8: Shania ¬– 25 Live Come on Over. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Apr 8: Showaddywaddy – The 50th Anniversary Concert Tour.

Apr 10: Rock Icons. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Apr 11: Tin Man. Grand, Blackpool. Joss Arnott Dance presents a magical new retelling of a classic story, seen through the rusty eyes of the Tin Man and their journey to finding their heart and happiness.

Apr 11-15: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of). Storyhouse, Chester. Unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story.

Apr 11-15: Heathers The Musical. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 12-22: The Time Machine. Octagon, Bolton. Riotous re-telling of the classic H.G.Wells novel., zipping from the present to a Victorian parlour in 1895.

Apr 12: Menopause the Musical 2. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 12: Gary and Robbie – Live in Concert. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Apr 13: Gordon Buchanan – 30 Years in the Wild. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 13: Dreamboys. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 13: ELO Again. Venue Cymru. Tribute show.

Apr 14: Fireman Sam: Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 14: ELO Again. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Apr 15: DIVAS. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Apr 15: Fireman Sam. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 15: An Evening of Burlesque. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 15: Ryan Adams. Opera House, Manchester.

Apr 16: Wind in the Willows. Octagon, Bolton.

Apr 17-23: The Commitments. Empire, Liverpool. Smash hit musical about the ups and down of an Irish soul band.

Apr 18-22: The Beekeeper of Aleppo. The Lowry, Salford. Nuri is a beekeeper; his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the unthinkable happens. Audio described / touch tour Apr 19; signed Apr 22.

Apr 19: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Four Tour. Opera House, Manchester.

Apr 20-22: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Dtory. Opera House, Manchester.

Apr 20: Teechers Leavers ’22. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 20: Absolute Reggae. Grand, Blackpool. Johnny2Bad back on stage.

Apr 20: Shanisa 25 Live Come on Over. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Apr 21-May 27: A Thong for Europe. Royal Court, Liverpool. Lulu (Lindzi Germain), is the biggest Eurovision nut that you will ever meet. When Liverpool won the right to host the competition, she knew that this was her big chance to make her dream come true and be there on the night itself.

Apr 21: The Illegal Eagles. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Apr 21: Kate Rusby. Storyhouse, Chester. The ‘First Lady of Folk’ is joined on stage by her band, each a virtuoso in their own right – including her husband and producer Damien O’ Kane.

Apr 21: Ugly Duckling. Grand, Blackpool. Northern Ballet’s classic tale.

Apr 22: An Evening of Burlesque. Grand, Blackpool. The UK’s longest running burlesque show – is back.

Apr 22: The Magic of Motown. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Apr 22: Gary Meikle 2.5. Regent, Stoke. Ciomedy.

Apr 22: The Great American Songbook. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 23: The King’s Voice starring Gordon Hendricks. Lyceum, Crewe. Trubute show.

Apr 23: Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed. Empire, Liverpool. Johannes joined by a diverse, world-class cast of dancers and singers in this melting pot of South African rhythms and huge party anthems – with a touch of ballroom magic thrown in.

Apr 24-29: Titanic The Musical. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 24: Mike and the Mechanics. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 24: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Four Tour. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 25-May 6: Quality Street. Octagon, Bolton. Comedy stirring a good helping of Yorkshire wit from the retired workers of the Halifax factory where Quality Street chocolates have been proudly made since 1936. Think Bridgerton meets Inside the Factory!

Apr 25-29: Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. The Lowry, Salford. The depths of winter in a small community on a remote Polish mountainside, and men from the local hunting club are dying in mysterious circumstances. Janina Duszejko – an eccentric older local woman, environmentalist, devoted astronomer and enthusiastic translator of William Blake – has her suspicions. Audio described / touch tour Apr 26; captioned (English and Polish) Apr 29.

Apr 25-29: Macbeth (imitating the dog). Playhouse, Liverpool.

Apr 25: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 26: The Legends of American Country. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 26: Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed. Opera House, Manchester. Johannes is joined by world-class cast of talented dancers and singers in this melting pot of South African rhythms and huge party anthems – with a touch of ballroom magic thrown in.

Apr 27-May 13: Truth. Theatr Clwyd. Five teasing plays. Audio described May 6, 12; signed May 5, 10; Captioned – all shows.

Apr 27-29: Demon Dentist. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 27: Beyond the Barricade. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 27: Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story. Opera House, Manchester. With an incredible stage set, ten-piece live band combined with Steve’s stage presence, the show can only be described as awesome.

Apr 27: An Evening of Burlesque. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 28: A Vision of Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Apr 28: A Country Night in Nashville. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Apr 28: Mike Wozniak: Zusa. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 28: Money for Nothing. Lyceum, Crewe. Trubute show.

Apr 29: Mother Goose – Adult Panto. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 29: A Country Night in Nashville. Opera House, Manchester.

Apr 29: Magical Bones: Soulful Magic. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 30: That’ll Be the Day. Venue Cymru.

Apr 30: Big Girls Don’t Cry. Grand, Blackpool. Celebrating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.