What the autumn stars have in store you

TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the autumn stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Sending messages and making connections puts you at the front of the line; it’s a great time to apply for jobs, scholarships, and grants. Express appreciation for your business colleague, romantic partner, or best friend so they won’t feel neglected. Starting on the 9th, renegotiate the terms of a personal or professional partnership, so both parties feel satisfied. The Full Moon on the 10th invites you to take some time off to rest, reflect, and refresh; taking a break will attract an unexpected moneymaking opportunity. Be gentle with a colleague on the 16th, and you’ll build a bridge to a more productive relationship.

OCTOBER: Don’t let your larger-than-life personality intimidate your best friend, romantic partner, or business colleague. A stalled health regimen will roar back into action. Your leadership ability reasserts itself on the 8th, making it easier to take charge of your personal and professional life situations. On the 8th, the Full Moon allows you to shine at an important social gathering; this is a great time to make career connections. A loving message reaches your ears on the 17th, giving you a new lease on life. Striking a balance between your private and public lives will be challenging on the 19th.

TAURUS (April 21-May 21)

Go after a moneymaking opportunity that allows you to work independently. You’ll have a golden chance to plunge into romantic and creative pursuits that make you glow with happiness. The Full Moon on the 10th is ideal for attending a party; people will be drawn to you like moths to a flame. Your unique magnetism turns heads on the 11th; if you’re single, you’ll meet an attentive admirer on this magical day. Resist the temptation to buy someone’s affection on the 16th; it just won’t work. You’ll receive a beautiful gift on the 19th; this will be a delightful surprise.

OCTOBER: Overindulging in food and drink will cause regret. You’ll get a clear idea of how to finish a stalled creative project. Starting on the 8th, you’ll have opportunities to expand your horizons through travel and study. The Full Moon on the 9th finds you retreating from public view, taking some time to rest and reflex. A significant career award arrives on the 11th, allowing you to revel in your accomplishments. If you’ve been looking for a job, the 22nd is ideal for sending out resumes, posting a professional profile, and contacting prospective clients. You’ll attract admirers like moths to a flame on the 23rd.

GEMINI (May 22-June 21)

Don’t be shy about approaching an interesting looking person at a party. Beware of accepting an offer that seems too good to be true; don’t mix friendship with finance. From the 4th, home is a powerful source of love and security; stick close to family, and you won’t go wrong. Beginning on the 9th, you have an opportunity to perfect a creative project, romantic relationship, or both; get specific about what you want in these areas. The Full Moon on the 10th brings a satisfying end to a career challenge; you’ll be much more independent at work after this fateful day.

OCTOBER: Family relations become a lot easier beginning, much to everyone’s relief. A nice windfall will arrive, giving you the chance to put a down payment or deposit on a big purchase. The Full Moon on the 9th is perfect for attending a big social gathering, where your expertise puts you in line for an impressive job. The 10th kicks off an ongoing flirtation that makes your eyes sparkle with delight. Booking a pleasure trip is possible on the 13th. Go after your heart’s desire on the 18th. On the 25th, the Solar Eclipse inspires you to start a health regimen or begin a spiritual renewal routine. .

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

Working behind the scenes will be very productive. Beware of talking down to a helpful person, even if you have superior knowledge and experience. Beginning on the 4th, you can fill your schedule with more pleasure than work. Starting on the 9th, you must make some adjustments to your domestic routines to accommodate a relative or neighbour. The Full Moon on the 10th finds you signing a contract or returning from a trip, allowing you to focus more fully on an elusive dream. Your best friend or romantic partner is happy to relieve you of chores on the 18th; accept their help with a grateful heart.

OCTOBER: A relative is jealous of your success; don’t let their petty remarks undermine your enthusiasm. Confusion over plans clears up beginning. Positive feedback from your business or romantic partner gives you the courage to make a bold move on the 6th. On the 9th, the Full Moon marks an exciting career milestone; as a result, more excellent financial stability is on its way to you. Heading away to a private hideaway with a loved one is likely on the 17th. Don’t let your family interfere with your personal life on the 19th; it’s crucial to establish and maintain firm boundaries.

LEO (July 24-August 23)

Taking a long-distance trip with a friend will be lots of fun. Don’t neglect the details of a vital project; it’s critical to get the details right. Starting on the 9th, be wary about signing contracts or making big purchases; treat the next few weeks as an opportunity to research your options. The Full Moon on the 10th seems to be a beautifully passionate day; pour your energy into the people and things you love. A surprising career offer arrives on the 11th, greatly improving your financial prospects. Go over bank statements with a fine-toothed comb on the 16th for incorrect fees or extra charges.

OCTOBER: Stalled financial negotiations will move forward on the 2nd; nail down the details quickly. On the 9th, the Full Moon brings the successful conclusion to a legal matter, allowing you to focus more fully on a close relationship. Your sunny outlook attracts an attentive admirer like a magnet on the 11th; this relationship has the potential to last a lifetime. Let a friend introduce you to an exciting hobby, sport, or artistic medium. Don’t get drawn into a war of words over social media on the 19th; you won’t be able to delete hurtful remarks. Your best friend, romantic partner, or business colleague will offer valuable practical support on the 22nd.

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

An exciting career opportunity is worth pursuing. Starting on the 4th, your natural charisma is evident to everybody; use it to lure a worthy admirer into your web of intrigue. Starting on the 9th, you’ll get an opportunity to renegotiate your salary or rates; feel free to drive a hard bargain. On the 10th, the Full Moon prompts your best friend or romantic partner to lavish you with love; prepare for a lovely surprise. An unexpected chance to take a dream trip falls into your lap on the 11th. Striking a balance between your personal and professional lives will be difficult on the 16th; err on the side of work.

OCTOBER: It will be much easier to command the attention and respect you deserve starting on the 2nd. The 6th is perfect for showing off your creative talent; don’t be surprised if an admirer approaches as a result. The Full Moon on the 9th marks an exciting turning point in an intimate relationship; things are getting serious. From the 10th until the end of the month, you have a golden opportunity to ask for a raise or increase your rates. Don’t make any expensive impulse purchases on the 11th; keep your money safe in the bank. Apply for a highly desirable job on the 17th, regardless of the competition.

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Your best friend or romantic partner will give you a fabulous compliment; let it sink into your soul. Starting on the 4th, you’ll spend most of your time away from the spotlight, focusing on solitary pursuits that make you happy. Beginning on the 9th, you’ll have difficulty getting your point across; be patient and persistent when discussing your needs and concerns. The Full Moon on the 10th marks an exciting turning point with a health regimen. An embarrassing secret comes to light on the 16th; it’s time to have a heart-to-heart talk with the person most deeply affected by this information.

OCTOBER: Don’t let your best friend, romantic partner, or colleague talk you out of a personal goal on the 1st. Home life is a profound source of peace on the 6th; spend time close to family. The Full Moon on the 9th causes a close friend to champion your talent and expert knowledge. Arguing with your closest friend is a waste of time on the 11th; you won’t make a dent with this stubborn individual. Your charm, wit, and intelligence attract an accomplished admirer on the 13th; this could be the beginning of a serious romance. Escaping the influence of an oppressive relative is your priority on the 19th.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

A royalty cheque, inheritance, or grant gives you more financial freedom. The Full Moon on the 10th marks an exciting turning point in a romance; you’ll get much closer to your partner after this fateful day. A surprising alliance helps you to realise a cherished dream on the 11th. Be totally honest with a friend on the 18th; your candour will break down the walls between you. Friendship could turn to romance quite suddenly on the 19th; you make a great team. On the 25th, the New Moon brings a startling secret to light. Once you know the truth, you’ll feel more optimistic about the future.

OCTOBER: A passionate discussion with a friend on the 6th paves the way to an exciting creative project. On the 9th, the Full Moon allows you to leave an unsatisfying job for a much more rewarding one. If you’ve always wanted to work from home, you will be able to do so on the 11th. Escaping to a private hideaway with the one you love will be a great release on the 13th. Beware of revealing secrets on the 19th, or some close relationships could be permanently affected. The Solar Eclipse on the 25th highlights your star power; use your magnetism to promote your agenda. The 27th begins a heightened romance and creativity period.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A romantic outing is lots of fun; give in to your partner’s demands. Don’t take an emotional or financial risk, or you will be disappointed. Your professional prospects significantly improve starting on the 4th; launching a job search will be rewarding. The Full Moon on the 10th finds you making rewarding changes to your home life; you may begin working from home. A surprising job offer falls in your lap on the 11th, making you smile from ear to ear. Striking a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives will be challenging on the 16th.

OCTOBER: Resist the temptation to steer a friendship into romantic waters on the 1st. Realising your professional plans becomes much easier starting on the 2nd. The Full Moon on the 9th marks a beautiful turning point in a budding romance; news of an engagement or marriage is possible. A manipulative relative will try to interfere with a personal relationship on the 11th; draw a firm boundary. Being pursued by an attentive admirer feels terrific on the 17th. Financial limitations on the 19th keep you from pursuing a cherished dream. Stalled professional talks resume on the 22nd; be slow and steady in these discussions.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Resources to make a down payment become available; take this opportunity to make a purchase that brings long-term security. Starting on the 9th, you will have a chance to expand your horizons through travel, study, or both. Make some adjustments to your career path beginning on the 9th; be specific about what you want regarding work. The Full Moon on the 10th brings surprising news about a creative project or romantic relationship; go out and celebrate. On the 18th, you’ll be asked to share your expertise with some enthusiastic beginners; what starts as a minor assignment will turn into a permanent position.

OCTOBER: Don’t let a boss talk you into assuming more responsibilities on the 1st; protect your private time like a precious jewel. Stalled travel plans move forward on the 2nd, after a prolonged delay period. It becomes much easier to assert your authority on the 8th, allowing you to move forward with a significant personal project. On the 9th, the Full Moon is perfect for buying or selling property; this deal will put you in a much more secure financial position. Demand what you’re worth when offered a big job on the 11th. The 13th is perfect for buying beautiful artwork and furniture for your home.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February19)

Pursue your heart’s desire with every ounce of passion; you’ll catch hold of a shooting star on this magical day. Your love life sizzles with excitement starting on the 4th; if you’re single, you won’t be for long, thanks to your exalted personal appeal. It will be difficult nailing down travel plans and business deals beginning on the 9th; stay calm and persist until you get the sales you want. On the 10th, the Full Moon brings a nice paycheque, allowing you to purchase some beautiful furnishings, artwork, or appliances for your home. If you want to relocate, you will find the perfect property on the 11th.

OCTOBER: You’ll become clear about your most profound dreams and desires starting on the 2nd. The Full Moon on the 9th finds you acquiring knowledge about a subject that has always fascinated you, causing accomplished people to look at you with respect. Your calm, relaxed demeanour paves the way for an excellent professional opportunity to teach, lecture, or write on the 11th. The 13th is perfect for falling in love with a seasoned expert who treats you like an equal. Avoid a legal battle like the plague on the 19th. It becomes much easier to promote your personal agenda on the 22nd; don’t let anyone talk you out of your dreams.

PISCES (February 20-March20)

You’ll get a reasonable price on a home repair project. Instead of chasing love, you’ll attract it like a magnet starting on the 4th. Keep all your receipts, especially for expensive items, on anything you buy after the 9th; you’ll want to return at least one of them. The Full Moon on the 10th urges you to put your needs first; taking a spur-of-the-moment trip is high on your priorities. Be realistic about your expectations of a business or romantic partner on the 16th, or a big argument could erupt. If you long for romance on the 23rd, assume the feeling of being in love rather than yearning for it.

OCTOBER: It won’t be possible to buy happiness on the 1st; it’s better to look within for the fulfilment you desire. The 6th is perfect for signing a contract or making a binding agreement. On the 9th, the Full Moon attracts a big paycheque that gives you a more significant measure of freedom. Don’t let relatives dictate how you lead your life on the 11th; take command of your destiny. Feel free to express your feelings to a compassionate partner on the 17th. Starting on the 22nd, you will be able to get the privacy and rest you crave. The Solar Eclipse on the 25th paves the way to a travel or study opportunity that expands your horizons.