Steve Morgan Foundation steps forward to help children’s charity

All Smiles at Stick ‘n’ Step, thanks to support from the Steve Morgan Foundation

MANY charities across Merseyside face huge challenges in maintaining their services.

Without the multi-million pound support from the Steve Morgan Foundation, many would have had to permanently close their doors.

The Foundation’s latest grant is now enabling children’s charity Stick ‘n’ Step to expand its services for children and young people with cerebral palsy.

The £90,000 grant will help cover the salaries of two key members of staff over a three-year period.

Stick n Step CEO Amy Couture said: “The support from the Steve Morgan Foundation gives us security and we’ll be able to supplement it with our own fundraising. We’re very grateful for their support.”

The charity, operating from Wallasey and Runcorn, provides conductive education for children and young people with cerebral palsy up to 25. Their aim is to help every child reach their potential and give them the best chance of living a full and independent life.

Staff use activity-based tasks, exercises, rhythmic routines, songs and educational play to teach key life skills.

The charity relies on supporters and volunteers to help raise the £750,000 required to deliver its services to over 100 families each year from across Merseyside, Cheshire and North Wales.

Amy added: “To meet growing demand we have expanded our services.

“We want to improve people’s quality of life. This donation will make such a difference towards meeting our staffing costs.

“We’ve had a wonderful relationship with the Steve Morgan Foundation for a number of years. They funded our Runcorn centre when it was first developed.”

Jonathan Masters, trustee of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “Stick ‘n’ Step is a proactive charity which receives no statutory funding. By attending sessions at the charity, children and young people with cerebral palsy not only access much-needed conductive education, but they also form friendships with others who face similar challenges. We are delighted to be able to help to continue with the incredible work they do.”