A SET of spoof ‘Second Class Stamps’ featuring personalities from the worlds of comedy, acting and sport highlights the inequality suffered by people who have cerebral palsy.

Emma Livingstone, from Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub, the charity behind the campaign, said: “Adults with CP are treated like second class citizens when it comes to healthcare.

“We do not get joined-up healthcare like other adults with life-long conditions and there are no clear care pathways.

“At the age of 18, we are basically just told to ‘get on with it’.

“NICE guidelines have been developed recommending this is changed to provide joined-up healthcare with dedicated CP specialists, which is what happens for other long-term conditions.

“However, the guidelines have yet to be adopted across the NHS. Our campaign aims to ‘stamp out’ this gap.”

The mock stamps were designed by Eve Lacey. She said: “We’re asking for something incredibly simple: Care Parity for CP. It can literally be written on the back of a stamp, it’s the world’s smallest petition. In simple terms it means: specialist services for adults with CP, adoption of the NICE guidelines and quality standards universally across all the NHS services.

“This change will deliver a huge impact for adults living with CP and for the NHS and the economy. We believe an investment of £20m into joined-up healthcare for adults with CP could give £422m back to the economy in gross employment benefits.”

The stamps feature comedians Rosie Jones and Francesca Martinez, actor James Moore, Britain’s Got Talent winner ‘Lost Voice Guy’ Lee Ridley, Paralympian David Smith and para-dressage rider Tegan Vincent-Cooke – all who have cerebral palsy.

You can sign the charity’s petition here