NEW tips and advice to help people with sight and hearing loss have been produced by Deafblind UK.

The charity’s director of operations, Simone Moore, said: “Combined sight and hearing loss affects around 400,000 people in the UK, but many people don’t realise that they’re suffering and just struggle on.”

Simple and inexpensive changes can make so much difference – at home, or when out and about.

Simone added: “We know that a lot of people don’t want to ask for help, or don’t feel that they need help through our traditional services.

“But when you have sight and hearing loss of any level, small things can make a huge difference, and that’s what we want to tell people about.

“Things like changing the lightbulbs that you use or rearranging the furniture to make use of natural light, can mean the difference between struggling and not.”

The charity has also produced guidelines to help organisations become more inclusive and accessible as they make adjustments to accommodate new Government guidelines.

Both documents are available here

Helpline – 0800 132 320