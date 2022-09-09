Monday, September 12, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth: A remarkable legacy for us all

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth: 1926-2022

WE ARE deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Over many decades she has dedicated her life to service to the country and the Commonwealth, and been a figurehead of national unity and stability at a time of enormous change.

She has led at all times with a quiet determination, and supported countless charities and organisations, bestowing honours on hundreds of disabled people.

The Queen’s tireless support of charities has made a huge difference and helped many organisations support millions of people all over the UK.

Queen Elizabeth leaves a remarkable legacy for all of us.

We offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences.

 

