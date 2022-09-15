Accessibility arrangements for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State

GUIDANCE for people visiting Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster sets out information on accessibility for disabled, D/deaf and neurodiverse people and people with long-term health conditions and mobility issues.

Accessibility arrangements include:

Step-free access along the whole route;

Arrangements and facilities signposted along the length of the route;

Guidance and information available in alternate formats including HTML compatible with screenreaders and with the ability to increase text size;

A separate accessible route for people unable to stand for long periods, or who have specific accessibility requirements (either visible or non-visible disabilities) – more detail below;

Assistance dogs permitted throughout the route, including in Westminster Hall;

British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters available at the accessible queue kiosk;

TfL have worked with organisers to integrate accessible and step-free stations into route planning;

Portable toilets and accessible portable toilets available throughout the route;

All marshals and volunteers have received disability awareness training to signpost to nearest facilities, including nearby changing places toilets in Victoria Station and Guy’s Hospital;

Queue marshals monitoring the queue to identify guests with accessibility needs or those otherwise experiencing difficulty, to provide additional support.

Separate accessible route

An accessible queue will be open to people who have specific accessibility requirements or who are unable to stand for long periods of time.

The scheme will enable people with specific needs to admitted in the next available entry slot for the Lying-in-State. When it is time for your visit, you can join the accessible queue.

Disabled people who need to join the separate, accessible queue, should travel to a kiosk located outside Tate Britain, where accessible facilities – including accessible toilets, a water point, and BSL interpreters – will be available.

Capacity for each time slot will be capped. People can use the space in the Tate Britain which has seating, toilets and ‘quiet space’ areas while waiting for the next slot to open. We cannot guarantee everyone seeking a place in the accessible queue will be given access to the Lying in State because of overall capacity limits.

The route from the kiosk to Westminster Hall is approximately 800 metres and is step-free for people with mobility needs.

Accessible toilets will also be provided on the route from the Tate Britain to Westminster Hall in Victoria Park South.

Changing places toilets are available within Westminster Palace. Trained marshals and volunteers will be on hand to provide support.