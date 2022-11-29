Grotto that’s simply perfect for ageing Santa!

SANTA has arrived. . . and there was a very special welcome awaiting him at Walton Hall Gardens.

The team at Warrington Disability Partnership have made their grotto fully accessible – so there will be no issues if Father Christmas is having difficulties getting around these days!

A WDP spokesperson said: “Our grotto is perfect for everyone, so if Santa is now experiencing mobility issues or any other issues that age can sometimes bring with it, we’ve got it sorted!”

Sign language interpreters will be on hand, and “Quiet Hours” for children, parents and grandparents who are affected by autism, dementia and Alzheimer’s are being planned.

There will also be a guided tour for those with sight problems – and an interactive experience including touching, feeling and smelling a Christmas tree and other items.

The undercover winter wonderland scenery, being held in the indoor riding school, is also fully accessible.

The WDP spokesperson added: “We’ve a real treat in store for everyone. There’s even an inclusive Santa Dash being held in the gardens on Sunday December 11 so get in touch now if you want to take part.”

The grotto is open weekends and throughout the week of December 19-23.