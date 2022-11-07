Click here to read our 100th issue …

A VERY warm welcome to this landmark issue of All Together NOW!

When we set up our FREE charity newspaper in May 2005, few people thought we’d last more than a year.

Seventeen year later, and the presses have rolled with our 100th edition!

It’s been a real rollercoaster of a journey, with lots of heartache along the way, but we’re still here – and determined as ever to keep publishing your favourite newspaper for as long as we can.

The fact that we are still here is largely due to the phenomenal financial support we have received from so many organisations, especially our long-standing partners – the Steve Morgan Foundation and United Utilities.

Without them, there would be no All Together NOW!

Philanthropist Steve Morgan said: “I would like to congratulate the All Together NOW! team for reaching the landmark of 100 newspapers.

“There are an estimated 500,000 people in Merseyside and Cheshire who are not connected to the internet so the newspaper is a vital source of helpful information to them.

“We’ve enjoyed a long relationship with All Together NOW! and I look forward to many more newspapers in the future.”

Amanda Phillips, Priority Services Manager at United Utilities, said: “Being one of the main sponsors for All Together NOW! for many years has enabled us to promote directly with our customers.

“As the North West’s water company we have many services and benefits designed to help and support our customers with additional needs.

“The newspaper is a lifeline for so many people across the region, especially those who are digitally excluded and in financial hardship.”

Our thanks also go the Geoffrey and Pauline Martin Charitable Trust and the West Derby Wastelands Trust for their recent and donations. They are very much appreciated!

I hope you enjoy reading this issue.

TOM DOWLING, editor