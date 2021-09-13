ALLIED Mobility’s Ford Tourneo Custom Dream™ is a dream come true for wheelchair-users like Derek Russell who want to push their wheelchairs aside and transfer into the driver’s seat.

A SIMPLE outing posed a big challenge for Derek Russell. As a wheelchair-user, a journey in the car wasn’t the carefree

experience he and his wife Irene craved.

Instead, Irene had to load Derek’s heavy wheelchair into their standard car.

But Derek’s now back in the driving seat with the arrival of his new internal transfer wheelchair accessible vehicle, the Ford Tourneo Custom Dream™ from Allied Mobility.

Derek says: “A powerchair’s fine in the house but then when you want to go out you have to take it with you and that’s quite laborious.”

He knew he needed a wheelchair accessible vehicle, but he also wanted to drive himself – and sit in the normal driver’s seat. During his search he came across the brand-new internal transfer WAV Ford Dream™ from Allied Mobility and was instantly impressed.

Its handy remote-controlled automatic tailgate and ramp meant that he could take solo trips – and his powerchair wasn’t a hindrance. The six-way electronically adjustable seat meant Derek could transfer easily from his powerchair (which is quickly and easily secured) to the driver’s seat inside the comfort of the vehicle.

Most importantly however, Dream™ could adapt to Derek’s needs, instead of him having to work around the limitations of his previous car.

“As far as I’m concerned, everything’s perfect,” he says.

Take a look at Derek’s video – www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWj-qOqbe5E

Ford Tourneo Custom Dream™ is available exclusively from Allied Mobility to buy or via the Motability Scheme.

Allied Mobility: Tel. 0800 916 3028.