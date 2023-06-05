£1,100 a month … that’s the extra costs of being disabled

DISABLED households are now facing an average extra cost of £1,122 per month to pay for essential products and services – twice as much than two years ago, say national disability charity Scope.

Scope says the extra costs involved are the additional amount of money a disabled household would need to have the same standard of living of a non-disabled household.

The charity’s report also shows how disability benefit payments like Personal Independence Payment (PIP), are failing to keep pace with extra costs.

Between 2016/17 and 2019/20, the poorest (20%) of households saw their income fall by 11% in real terms (once adjusted for inflation).

Many disabled households now have some of the lowest income levels in the country, with 33% of disabled people in the lowest household income group.

Scope says it will now monitor and routinely report on the extra cost of disability.

“As disabled households’ extra costs have dramatically increased since 2016/17, it is vital the Government targets support for extra costs to those who most need it.

“Tackling the extra cost of disability must be seen as a political priority, so that every Disabled person can participate in society and reach their potential. “

Dan White, policy and campaigns officer at Disability Right UK charity and one of the leads at the Disability Poverty Campaign Group, said: “The disparity of income and expenditure between disabled and non-disabled households, in any normal caring economy, would have triggered a national debate and swift government intervention: Sadly, neither is currently happening.

“The evidence that disabled households stand on the brink of financial annihilation is beyond any doubt. The Government must wake up before there is a human catastrophe on their doorstep.

“Extra cost benefits should be increased in line with the growing additional expenses that we as disabled people face. A social tariff for energy costs should also be introduced for people on benefits and low incomes.”

What are extra costs?