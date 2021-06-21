DIY giant Wickes is rolling out ‘Disability Smart’ training to all 233 store managers and over 150 managers across the UK.

Last year Wickes became a member of the global Valuable 500 initiative which seeks to achieve disability inclusion in companies around the world.

David Wood, CEO Wickes said: “The wellbeing of our colleagues is our number one priority and we’re passionate about creating an environment where we value, celebrate and nurture inclusive and diverse communities so that everyone can be themselves at work.

“When we joined the Valuable 500 we committed to upskill our management teams so they could support our colleagues and customers with disabilities and the launch of this training programme is a step towards honouring that commitment.”

The training is being developed and delivered in partnership with the Business Disability Forum and includes:

Learning how to identify potential barriers for colleagues with disabilities, such as environmental, technological, cultural and attitudinal.

Understanding the company’s legal requirements to support colleagues with disabilities.

Considering good practice when planning for colleagues with disabilities, impairments and long-term health conditions.

Supporting managers to be able to have sensitive conversations with colleagues with disabilities.

Helping people to understand disability in the workplace and knowing where to go to for support.

As part of its wider ‘Making Wickes Inclusive’ Inclusion & Diversity programme, Wickes has a well-established ‘Ability’ colleague network that is focused on ensuring every colleague’s own ability is championed so they can reach their full potential, as well as being fully supported at work and given a voice in shaping an inclusive working environment going forward.