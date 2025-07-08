Kaleidoscope Festival swings back into action

CHESTER’S vibrant and inclusive Kaleidoscope Festival is back in full swing this week, delivering another unforgettable programme of creativity, performance, and community spirit – all proudly created by and for learning-disabled artists and audiences.

The festival – now in its seventh year – opened with the spectacular Chester Disability Pride Parade, and yesterday featured a triple bill of high-quality dance work from artists with disabilities in partnership with Cheshire Dance titled Perspectives.

Today’s highlight is the Kaleidoscope’s Got Talent event, spotlighting the amazing abilities of local performers.

On Thursday, the Blue Badge Bunch Show will take over the Garret Theatre – a hilarious game show with host Benny Shakes – where each game represents a different disability. In the evening Benny is back with his comedy night Disabled Cants – A revolving lineup of disabled comedians and friends present an irreverent comedy show for your enjoyment.

The festival will come to a close on Friday with the first Kaleidoscope Annual Disability Awards in partnership with Vivo Care Choices followed by an joyful Finale in the afternoon.

All events are Pay What You Can – starting from £0 –£12.

Nicola Haigh, Storyhouse’s Communities Manager, says: “This our seventh Kaleidoscope Festival, which started off as a one-day event and now runs 5 days kicking off with one of the countries only Disability Pride Parades.

“This year we are bringing back some event by popular demand like the Inspirers Panel and Kaleidoscopes Got Talent. And also launching the Kaleidoscope Annual Disability Awards in partnership with VIVO CW&C Vivo Care Choices which includes awards The Shining Star Award, The Rising Star Award , The Sparkling Star Award and The Shooting Star Award.

“Performing Arts Groups such as Patchwork Choir will be returning to perform as well as a new company – Ingenious Fools who produce award winning Edinburgh Fringe Shows. Comedian Benny Shakes (WINNER of the ND Review Disabled Champions Awards 2023) is bringing us his show Blue Badge Bunch – a critically acclaimed groundbreaking disabled led game show offering audiences the experience of understanding what it is like to have different disabilities.

“It’s been fantastic working with the Social Action Group from LIVE! who have been volunteering as the focus group for this year’s festival. Their input, ideas and challenge has been invaluable, helping shape the festival to what we are launching today!”

The festival is produced by Storyhouse in collaboration with a disability-led steering group and supported by dedicated partners including Live Cheshire and Pettypool College.

Visit storyhouse.com or call 01244 409113 for booking and information. Or just pop into Storyhouse between 10am–3pm.