TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT takes a look at what the spring stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Striking a balance between your personal and professional lives will be challenging at the beginning of the month. It may be necessary to draw firm boundaries with a demanding relative who doesn’t care about your career interests. On the 10th, a Solar Eclipse could trigger an important conversation with a neighbour or relative. Take this opportunity to address a sensitive subject; you can resolve this issue relatively quickly. During the middle of the month, your love life will sizzle with excitement. Whether you’re single or attached, this is a good time to abandon yourself to romance. Stimulating conversations will cultivate intimacy during the second half of June. The Full Moon on the 24th may find you accepting an award, getting a promotion, or accepting a wonderful job offer.

Finding time to kick back and relax will be difficult in the opening days of July, due to social and financial commitments. Breaking promises for the sake of fun could come back to haunt on you. The New Moon on the 10th favours family time. If you can’t meet with your nearest and dearest, schedule a video conference. Mid-July brings a welcome opportunity to enjoy romance; it’s a great time to connect with your significant other. On the 24th, the Full Moon will mark the completion of a group project that boosts your professional status. The final days of the month could find you working as a member of an upbeat team. Keep these relationships platonic for the near future.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You’ll feel loved and adored in the opening days of June. Use this support as a springboard to a lifelong goal. A Solar Eclipse on the 10th brings an intellectually stimulating job opportunity. Not only will this position engage and delight you, it will also enrich you. Launch a home improvement project in mid-June; take this opportunity to repair faulty plumbing or upgrade your kitchen. If you’re looking for a new place to live, this is a great time to intensify your search. Erratic behaviour could damage your professional reputation during the middle of the month. Avoid power struggles like the plague. On the 24th, the Full Moon could mark the culmination of an academic programme or trip. You’ll emerge from this experience feeling enlightened and happy.

Family responsibilities could get on your nerves in the opening days of the month. No matter what you do, it may not be enough for a demanding relative. The New Moon on the 10th brings a welcome opportunity to realise a cherished goal; expressing your artistic side will be very rewarding. Mid-July is ideal for taking up a course of study. Attend an online class that has nothing to do with your job; it’s important to have interests outside of work. Reaching a career milestone is a distinct possibility on the 24th, due to the ambitious Full Moon. After completing one job, you might be awarded one that is beyond your wildest dreams in the closing days of July.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You will be sought for your expertise at the beginning of June. Don’t be surprised if you get a chance to teach an online course or workshop. The Solar Eclipse on the 10th inspires you to undergo a dramatic transformation. This is an ideal time to get a makeover, change your name, or step into a new professional role. It’s possible you’ll leave a stultifying job or career path during the middle of the month; have the courage to follow your heart. Going back to work for a former employer is a strong possibility in the second half of the month; this will be a rewarding move. It will be much easier to communicate your needs in the third week of June; be direct, especially about your physical desires.

Finding a job that is worthy of your experience will be challenging at the start of July. Set aside time each day to send out applications and then turn your attention to more rewarding thoughts and activities. On the 10th, the New Moon could deliver a lucrative work opportunity that has lots of career potential. You could be attending lots of brainstorming sessions in the middle of the month, either online or with a small group. A legal matter will come to a satisfying conclusion near the 24th, thanks to a justice oriented Full Moon. As July winds down, you might have a chance to teach or attend an advanced workshop. Pre-recording this seminar will allow you to share it far and wide.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

You’ll attract admirers like a flower draws bees in the opening days of June; embrace your popularity. On the 10th, the Solar Eclipse will trigger a spiritual awakening. Give yourself permission to abandon some worldly concerns that have been weighing on your heart. In mid-June, you might decide to resume a course of study that brings you pleasure. Obey an impulse to sign up for an advanced course or study with a respected teacher. During the second half of June, your personal charisma will be off the charts. Use it to promote your agenda; getting a job, role, or date should be very easy. Getting engaged or married is a distinct possibility on the 24th, courtesy of the cooperative Full Moon.

Money could be scarce at the start of July, so budget accordingly. Don’t worry, your luck will shoot through the stratosphere when the New Moon rises on the 10th. This is an ideal time to treat yourself to a makeover, experiment with a new image, or change your name. An exciting chance to share your expertise with an appreciative audience could arrive in mid-July. During the second half of the month, you could land a great job in the art and entertainment field. Getting paid to make the world a more joyous and beautiful place will be very pleasing. The Full Moon on the 24th could find you paying off a big bill, giving your credit score a gigantic boost. Your buying power will become much stronger.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

It’s possible you’ll take the helm of a prestigious professional or political organisation in the opening days of June. People respond well to your excellent communication skills. A Solar Eclipse on the 10th is ideal for making a speech, publishing a piece of writing, or recording a podcast. Your words will uplift and inspire people. Mid-month will be an especially busy time, as you’ll be intent on promoting your agenda whenever and wherever possible. By the second half of June, your focus will turn to an intimate relationship. Giving your other half some room to breathe will be good for your union. Use the power of the Full Moon on the 24th to complete an important work project.

Pushing too hard towards a goal could backfire in the opening days of the month. Instead of working around the clock, take a relaxing break and assume that what you want will arrive. You’ll be delighted by the results of this approach. The New Moon on the 10th finds you devoting more time to spiritual pursuits. Detaching from the material world can be as simple as taking nature walks, listening to mystical music, or gazing at a body of water. The middle of July urges you to emphasise love over work. On the 24th, the Full Moon will bring exciting developments in an intimate relationship. An engagement or marriage is possible. If you’re single, you’ll encounter several suitors at the end of July.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Early June delivers some excellent professional prospects to you. It’s possible you will be working remotely with an overseas client who appreciates your attention to detail. On the 10th, the Solar Eclipse could find you stepping into a leadership role. You might get paid a handsome salary as a spokesperson, speech writer, or public relations manager. In mid-June, it may be necessary to deal with some unforeseen legal problems. Stay calm and consult a lawyer who has a track record of success. A former romantic partner might make their way into your life during the second half of the month. Let your renewed relationship unfold slowly. The Full Moon on the 24th could find you celebrating an engagement, wedding, or birth.

Beating yourself up can drive opportunity from your door in early July. Replace all self-criticism with lavish praise, even if it feels awkward at first. The New Moon on the 10th could find you joining a group or organisation devoted to your favourite cause. Even if you can’t meet in person, you’ll enjoy some lively conversations online. A fellow member who intuits your thoughts before you even articulate them could become a lifelong friend. Mid-month could find you spending quality time with your amour; abandon yourself to romance. A demanding job could come to an end near the 24th, due to a definitive Full Moon. It will be so nice to have more leisure time at the end of July.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

The opening days of June could have happy news regarding your career. It’s possible you’ll land a job that draws on your creative talent; getting paid to exercise your imagination will bring great joy. On the 10th, a Solar Eclipse will open the door to a publishing or educational venture that’s intellectually stimulating. You’ve been blessed with a brilliant brain, which is why you’ll be granted this position. In mid-June, it might be difficult to find the fun and romance you desire. Don’t take any rash chances for the sake of fleeting pleasure; it’s better to be safe than sorry. The Full Moon on the 24th wraps up a family matter that’s been quite emotional. Reward yourself for staying cool under pressure.

Friends may not be sympathetic to your desire for private time in early July. While you long to pour your energy into a creative project, they demand your company. Try striking a healthy balance between your public and personal lives. On the 10th, the New Moon could drop a marvellous career opportunity into your lap. Not only will your duties be engrossing, but the perks will be considerable. During the middle of the month a power struggle with a relative could erupt. Spend less time at home; it’s time to realise your professional aspirations. The Full Moon on the 24th will help you put the finishing touches on an impressive creative project. Your work will draw a loyal following; one of your fans could even become a lover.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Harsh words between you and an expert could be exchanged at the beginning of June. Instead of resisting this person’s efforts to teach you, put your pride aside for the sake of personal growth. A Solar Eclipse on the 10th could bring financial relief in the form of an inheritance, legal settlement, or rebate. Spend this money upgrading electronic equipment. Alternatively, you might decide to buy a bike, car, or other form of transportation. A close relationship could show signs of strain during the middle of the month, when your best friend or romantic partner expresses resentment over your professional preoccupations. Returning to a creative pursuit you enjoyed as a child is strongly advised during the second half of June. On the 24th, the Full Moon brings about a brilliant breakthrough.

An overbearing person will drive you to distraction at the opening of the month. Resist the temptation to quit a good job over a temporary power struggle. The New Moon on the 10th invites you to expand your horizons in some exciting ways. It’s a great time to plan a trip, enrol in an online course, or start a writing project. Resist the temptation to heap scorn on a so-called expert during the middle of the month. If you disagree with a seasoned teacher, keep your mouth shut. The Full Moon on the 24th might inspire you to move to a neighbourhood rich in historic detail. Finding a big place within your budget is a strong possibility at the end of July.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Brainstorming with a respected friend or colleague will be fruitful in the opening days of June. Any ideas you get for a product, service or app are worth developing. On the 10th, a Solar Eclipse could find you taking a close relationship to the next level. Getting engaged or married is a strong possibility. Resist the temptation to quit a paying assignment in a huff during the middle of the month; it’s better to let silly criticisms and tense situations roll off your back. During the second half of June, you might resume life as a homebody. Devoting more time to domestic pursuits will be enjoyable. The Full Moon on the 24th attracts a big payment, allowing you to buy some beautiful furnishings and artwork.

Learning a new skill will be more difficult than expected at the start of July; be patient. The New Moon on the 10th sends bolts of electricity through your love life; this is a wonderful time to get lost in your partner’s arms. If you’re single, you could meet someone special via an online dating site. Having fun sending flirtatious messages back and forth until you’re finally able to meet in person. The middle of the month could find you enjoying more domestic pursuits like cooking, decorating and gardening. On the 24th, the Full Moon brings an end to an exceptionally busy time for you. Instead of loading up your schedule with more chores, take a break. Devote more time to books, movies and music.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

A power struggle with your romantic or business partner could erupt in early June. Even if you do have more clout, it would be wise to meet your other half in the middle. The Solar Eclipse on the 10th is perfect for launching a fitness regimen. Exercise that involves quick reflexes and precision could be especially enjoyable. These duties could renew your zest for life. Finances might be tight during the middle of the month, so avoid engaging in retail therapy. If someone close to your heart complains about your shoestring budget, have a heart to heart conversation about your economic situation. Once the Full Moon rises on the 24th, you’ll be in a much better position to attract the lucrative assignments you want.

Financial obligations may weigh heavily on your shoulders at the beginning of the month. Instead of focusing on the struggle, cultivate feelings of abundance. By focusing on what you have, you’ll attract even more blessings. This will become obvious on the 10th, thanks to a highly romantic New Moon. If you’re single, you could meet someone special through a mutual friend; let this relationship start slowly with some flirtatious texts and online chats. Are you already in a relationship? Your partner will be extra attentive. In mid-July, you’ll receive positive feedback from someone you respect. The Full Moon on the 24th brings in a big pay cheque that allows you to indulge in some creature comforts. An even more lucrative job will arrive by month’s end.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Your powerful personality will draw admirers from every corner at the beginning of the month. If you’re single, you may not be so for much longer. On the 10th, the Solar Eclipse could deliver the ideal partner to your doorstep. Are you already in a relationship? It will feel like you’ve embarked on a second honeymoon together. In mid-June, you should be wary of coming to a wayward relative’s rescue. Until this family member learns to accept the consequences of their irresponsible behaviour, they may never reform. Try reining in your spending during the second half of the month or you will feel a sharp financial pinch. On the 24th, the Full Moon will bring a delicious secret to light.

Beware of bearing down too hard on your nearest and dearest at the start of July. If loved ones are being irresponsible, let them accept the consequences of their actions while you mind your own business. The New Moon on the 10th could attract a wonderful job that draws on your imagination. Not only will this position be creative fulfilling, but it will be financially rewarding as well. Intense romantic encounters could characterise the middle of the month; have fun flirting with the object of your desire. On the 24th, the Full Moon fulfils a personal wish. This handsome reward will inspire you to set some even loftier goals. The end of July will find you in high demand.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Love and romance are yours for the asking at the start of June. If you have a partner, arrange to do something special with your amour. Are you single? You could meet an attractive person through a mutual family friend. The Solar Eclipse on the 10th presents a great opportunity to upgrade your living situation. You could relocate to a nicer home quite suddenly. During the middle of June, a relative could have unrealistic expectations; it’s up to you to set them straight. Scaling back social commitments is strongly advised for the second half of the month; an introvert like you needs plenty of privacy to recharge your batteries. The Full Moon on the 24th could find you realising a dream you’ve had since childhood.

It might feel like someone is trying to sabotage you at work at the start of July. Stay out of danger by remaining calm and refusing to get defensive about your contributions. Once the New Moon rises on the 10th, you will be so wrapped up in romantic pursuits that job matters will seem like minor annoyances. Mid-July is ideal for meeting someone special, getting engaged, or enjoying a passionate interlude with your amour. On the 24th, the Full Moon will mark a spiritual epiphany; prepare to receive some divine guidance. The last week of July will be a time of profound rest and relaxation. Use this time for solitary pursuits that bring you joy. Commune with nature, read for pleasure, or sit in prayer.