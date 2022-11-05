Check out our new theatre guide

Russell Watson, left, and Aled Jones reunite for a 21-date Christmas special – Nov 13: Opera House, Manchester and Nov 19: Venue Cymru, Llandudno)

Until Feb 23: Disney’s The Lion King. Palace, Manchester. Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi award-winning musical is a unique theatrical experience that you will remember forever.

Nov 7-12: The Mousetrap. Liverpool Empire. As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse.

Nov 7-12: Homotopia Festival. Unity, Liverpool. This year’s festival kicks off with the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel – with a very queer twist.

Nov 8-12. Bugsy Malone. Opera House, Manchester. Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads.

Nov 8-13: Rita, Sue & Bob Too! Theatre Royal, St Helens. Hilarious story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Micheal Parr (Emmerdale) as Bob, Tori Hargreaves as Michelle, Crissy Rock (Benidorm) as Mum, Jamie Greer as Dad, Kay Nicholson as Rita and Olivia Sloyan (Blood Brothers) as Sue.

Nov 8-12: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. The Lowry, Salford. Get your tickets for a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways. Starring Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas and Rula Lenska. Audio described/ touch tour, Nov 9; signed, Nov 11.

Nov 11-Jan 21: The Scouse Jack & The Beanstalk. Royal Court, Liverpool. Deffo not for kids so leave them at home and treat yourselves to a great night out! Age advisory 16-plus – some strong language.

Nov 11: Utopian (t & c’s apply). Unity, Liverpool. Filled with high-heel roller-skating, hula-hooping, strip-teasing, and queer party madness.

Nov 11: Some Guys Have All The Luck. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Rod Stewart tribute show.

Nov 11: John Cale. Liverpool Philharmonic.

Nov 12: An Evening with Sharon le Grand and Friends. Unity, Liverpool. Get ready for an evening of cabaret, live music, queer comedy and full-blown mayhem. Handbags at the ready! Strong language, sexual references.

Nov 12: This Charming Man. Unity, Liverpool. An exploration of masculinity, gender and identity from a self-identifying butch woman who has an unhealthy obsession with The Smiths.

Nov 12: Leo Sayer. Liverpool Philharmonic.

Nov 12: The Greatest Hots of Motown. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 12: Flo & Joan: Sweet Release. Liverpool Playhouse. Multi-award-winning musical comedy duo (and sisters) Flo & Joan are climbing out of their pits, armed with a piano and percussion section to bring you a brand new show of their critically acclaimed songs and comedy.

Nov 13: The King is Back – Ben Portsmouth is Elvis. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 13: Brown Girls Do It Too – Mama Told Me Not To Come. The Lowry, Salford. Fierce, funny and frank, Poppy and Rubina have sex and they aren’t ashamed to talk about it. Expect songs, sketches and some very graphic content!

Nov 13: Christmas with Aled Jones and Russell Watson.

Nov 15-16: Fairytale of New York. Opera House, Manchester. Feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show with songs including Driving home for Christmas, White Christmas, Oh Holy Night, Winter’s Tale, Silent Night and, of course, The Fairytale of New York.

Nov 15-20: SIX. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Nov 15-17: Opera North – La Traviata. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 15-19: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Liverpool Empire. The inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Nov 15-19: Frantic Assembly – Othello. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 16-17: Mark Thomas: Black and White. Liverpool Playhouse. Expect creative fun from one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.

Nov 16: The Illegal Eagles. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 17: That’ll Be The Day. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 17-Jan 14: A Christmas Carol. Octagon, Bolton. While Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, tight-fisted Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart. Toe-tapping music, festive fun and a good splash of magic. Signed, Dec 2; captioned, Dec 9; audio described, Dec 16.

Nov 18: The Take That Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 18: Opera North – Orfeo ed Euridice. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 18-19: Les Dawson: Flying High. Liverpool Playhouse. Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers, The Impressions Show) stars in this funny, affectionate and poignant celebration of the much-missed comedy legend.

Nov 19: Opera North – Orpheus. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 19-Jan 14: Robin Hood; The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Grab your arrows, pull on your tights, Robin’s coming home and the future’s looking bright! Audio described, captioned, touch tour, Dec 4; signed, touch tour, Dec 8 and Jan 7; relaxed, Dec 15.

Nov 15: Squeeze. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The band are back on the road.

Nov 15-19: Elf – The Musical. The tale of a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. It’s sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf!

Nov 16: Colin Hoult – The Death of Anna. Royal Court, Liverpool. Fresh from a smash-hit, critically acclaimed, sold out run at Edinburgh Fringe – Anna Mann is going on tour! The acclaimed actress, singer & welder (gotta have a back up) returns after five long years to tell the incredible story of her life in the arts in this: her final hour.

Nov 16: Brit Floyd. Liverpool Philharmonic. Tribute show.

Nov 17-19: Stuffed. Unity, Liverpool. Inspired by personal testimony from food banks across the UK. Integrated captions on all performances.

Nov 17: The Australian Pink Floyd: All That’s To Come Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 17: The Sounds of Simon. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute to the music of Simon and Garfunkel. Relive the classics, from Mrs Robinson, to Homeward Bound, as well as some rarely heard songs like A Most Peculiar Man and A Poem on the Underground Wall.

Nov 18: That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 19: Christmas with Aled Jones & Russell Watson. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 19: Ghost Hunt. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 19: George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Liverpool Philharmonic. Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene, the independent rock-stars of the ‘bonsai guitar’, who have plucked and sung, joked and whistled with Clean Bandit, Robbie Williams, Madness, Cat Stevens, The Ministry of Sound and Blue Peter. The world’s very first Ukulele Orchestra is not just about ukuleles – it is about entertainment, joy, fun, strum and artistry.

Nov 19: Calan. The Brindley, Runcorn. Multi-award-winning Welsh folk band.

Nov 20: We Three Kings of Rock ‘n Roll. The Brindley, Runcorn. West End artists Darren Page, Marc Robison and Steve Halliday celebrate of the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Elvis.

Nov 20: An Evening with Monty Don. Liverpool Philharmonic. Top gardener Monty shares his passion for gardens and the unique role they play in human inspiration and wellbeing.

Nov 20: Crimes on Centre Court. The Lowry, Salford. Multi-award-winning New Old Friends are touring with another dose of mirth, murder and mayhem.

Nov 20: The George Michael Legacy featuring Wayne Dilks. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 20: The Spirit of Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 22-26: Noughts & Crosses. Liverpool Playhouse. Gripping Romeo and Juliet story. Captivating drama of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Nov 22-26: Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty: A Gothic Romance. The Lowry, Salford. Get ready to be transported in time from the halcyon days of the late Edwardian era through to the modern day in this dazzling show.

Nov 22: Bob Floyd: A David Gilmour Live Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn. Bob Floyd interprets and recreates the musical works of over 50 years of Pink Floyd.

Nov 22: Fairytale of New York. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 23: Swan Lake. The Brindley, Runcorn. One of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance. Crown Ballet presents the UK Premier of this ballet company from Moldova.

Nov 23: The Tell-Tale Heart. The Brindley, Runcorn. Supernatural murder mystery based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic Victorian chiller. Imagine you have committed a murder. And what is that noise in your ears that grows ever louder? Suitable for 15 plus years.

Nov 24: Blake. The Brindley, Runcorn. Brit award-winning vocalists. Celebrating a new decade together, they have chosen their all-time favourites, bringing you an extraordinary show that highlights their harmonies better than ever.

Nov 24: Don’t Stop Believin’. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 24: Bye Bye Baby: Celebrating Franki Valli and The Four Seasons. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 24: Glyndebourne – The Marriage of Figaro. Liverpool Empire. When a womanising aristocrat tries to seduce his valet’s pretty young fiancée, his wife and servants conspire to teach him a lesson in fidelity he’ll never forget.

Nov 25: Glyndebourne – Mozart’s Requiem. Liverpool Empire. The composer’s emotionally-charged final work takes listeners from the darkness of the Day of Judgement through grief and loss to consolation and redemption in some of the greatest music Mozart would ever write.

Nov 25-Jan 14: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto – Red Riding Hood. Liverpool Everyman. You might think you know the story, but this is the tale told Everyman style! There will be outlandish and sparkling costumes, plenty of plot twists and surprises, and full to the brim with musical hits performed by a company of supremely talented actor musicians. Relaxed, Jan 9; audio described, Jan 12; captioned, Jan 14.

Nov 25: Michael Starring Ben. Rhyl Pavilion. Take a journey back in time to remember Michael Jackson – the man, the music and the magic. Direct from the West End.

Nov 26: The Sensational 60s Experience. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Mike Pender, The Trems, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, and The Fortunes.

Nov 26: The Best of John Williams. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 26: Glyndebourne – La Boheme. Liverpool Empire. When seamstress Mimì meets the struggling writer Rodolfo they are instantly drawn together. But while Paris is a magical city of love, it’s also a very real place of hardship as the two young Bohemians and their friends soon discover, when not just jealousy but poverty and sickness tear them apart.

Nov 27: The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert. Liverpool Empire.

Nov 27: Home Alone in Concert. Film with live orchestra. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 28-Dec 30: The Mousetrap. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 28: Love Actually in Concert. Liverpool Philharmonic. A full, live orchestra performs Craig Armstrong’s evocative score, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.

Nov 29-Dec 3: The Osmonds Musical. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. You Loved Them For A Reason. Now, for the first time, you can see this sensational new musical. The official story from Jay Osmond about the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.

Nov 30: Rick Wakeman. Liverpool Philharmonic.

Dec 1-3: Shrek the Musical. Liverpool Empire. With fabulous costumes, scenery and puppets (including a fire-breathing dragon), this production is fantastic fun for the whole family.

Dec 1-2: Ballet Black – Double Bill. The Lowry, Salford. Tow new works – Say It Loud and Black Sun.

Dec 2-Jan 1: Sleeping Beauty Pantomime. The Grand, Blackpool. Starring Dancing On Ice Champion and Soapstar Hayley Tamaddon as Good Fairy, Comic and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle as Silly Billy, and dame extraordinaire Philip Meeks as the one and only Nursie! Audio described/signed, Dec 10, Dec 17 and Dec 29. Relaxed, Dec 28.

Dec 3: Genesis Visible Touch. Liverpool Philharmonic. Tribute show.

Dec 3-17: Christmas Festival. Unity, Liverpool. Music, cabaret, circus, workshops, shopping and family events.

Dec 3-Jan 8: Cinderella – Christmas Panto. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Dec 3-Jan 2: Cinderella. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Starring Lee Latchford-Evans as the handsome Prince, CBeebies presenter Katrina Bryan as Cinderella, Blood Brothers West End star Sean Jones, as Buttons and Gwynfrny West, as Baron Hardup. Not forgetting the dames with the most outrageous costumes, Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph as the unmissable Ugly Sisters! Signed, Dec 11; Autism friendly/relaxed performance, Dec 30.

Dec 4: The Bootleg Beatles. Liverpool Philharmonic.

Dec 4: A Christmas Carol, As Told by Jacob Marley (Deceased). Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 6-Jan 8: SIX. Liverpool Playhouse. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red. Signed, Dec 14; audio described, Dec 20; captioned, Jan 3.

Dec 6-31: White Christmas. Liverpool Empire. Join veterans Bob Wallace (Jay McGuiness) and Phil Davis (Dan Burton) as – fuelled by love – the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty and Judy (Jessica Daley, Monique Young), to a Vermont lodge overseen by housekeeper Martha Watson (Lorna Luft) for a special Christmas show.

Dec 7-Jan 8: Jack & The Beanstalk. The Brindley, Runcorn. Starring Eurovision’s Nikki French, X Factor’s David Heath and Brindley panto favourites Rebecca Lake, Andrew Curphey and Charlotte Dacia. It’s sure to have the usual spectacular scenery, dazzling costumes, hilarious jokes, singalong songs and fun for all the family. Signed, Dec 29; Relaxed, Dec 30;

Dec 9: Lindisfarne. Liverpool Philharmonic.

Dec 9- 31: The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Join Jonathan Wilkes as he sets sail on a brand-new adventure. Relaxed performance, Dec 30.

Dec 10- 31: Beauty and the Beast. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Starring CBeebies’ Rebecca Keatley as Belle and venue favourites John Evans, James Lusted and Jason Marc Williams. Signed performance, Dec 18; Relaxed performance, Dec 28.

Dec 10-31: Aladdin. Rhyl Pavilion. Welcome to the City of No Peking! Will Aladdin win the heart of Princess Jasmine? Will Abanazar get his hands on the magic lamp? And will Willow Twankey ever get her laundry done?

Dec 10- 31: The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. Opera House, Manchester. Jason Manford in the role of Captain Hook, joined by Ben Nickless as Smee. Relaxed performance, Dec 15.

Dec 10-Jan 15: The Snow Queen. Storyhouse, Chester. Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless and bewitching story charts an epic battle between good and evil, celebrating family and friendship along the way.

Dec 12-Jan 8: The Ocean at the End of the Lane. The Lowry, Salford. Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible…

Dec 14-Jan 8: Claus – The Musical. The Lowry, Salford. New musical that’s as magical as Christmas itself.

Dec 14: Stocking Fillers: Six Short Plays. Royal Court, Liverpool. A merry mix of comedy and drama that will make you laugh and cry.

Dec 16-17: Alternative Radio. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 16-17: Santa Saves Christmas. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn. A family show most suitable for 2-7-year-olds, where every child will receive a specially wrapped present from Santa.

Dec 16: Take Phat. The Brindley, Runcorn. Take Phat return after three years for a Christmas Party to raise funds for North West Cancer Research (incorporating Clatterbridge Cancer Research) and Claire House.

Dec 16-Jan 8: Aladdin. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 18: Sing Out Gospel Choir. The Brindley, Runcorn. An evening filled with your favourite Christmas songs fused with sounds of Motown and delivered with Sing Out’s Unique Gospel twist. Singing and dancing to lift your spirit and soothe your soul!

Dec 21: The Nightmare Before Christmas (Film). The Brindley, Runcorn. Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, tries to get the resident bats, ghouls, and goblins of Halloween Town to help him put on Christmas instead of Halloween. Rated PG

Dec 22-23: A Christmas Carol. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn. Award-winning actor Craig Cowdroy presents his powerful, humorous and moving adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, playing all 22 roles.

Dec 22: Bye Bye Baby: Celebrating Franki Valli and The Four Seasons. Theatre Clwyd, Mold.

Dec 24: It’s a Wonderful Life (Film). The Brindley Studio, Runcorn. George Bailey finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve, until Clarence, his guardian angel intervenes.

Dec 24: It’s a Wonderful Life (Film). Liverpool Philharmonic. Beset with problems, George Bailey – played by James Stewart – finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve.

Dec 30: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert. Liverpool Philharmonic. Film with live orchestra.

Dec 31: New Year’s Eve: Motown Classics. Liverpool Philharmonic. Performed by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra with singers Gloria Onitiri and Ako Mitchell.

Jan 3-7: Dreamgirls. Liverpool Empire. Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.