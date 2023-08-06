Check out our fab Theatreguide . . .

The Fab Four, considered by many to be America’s finest Beatles tribute band, perform at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool on August 26. Check out our Theatreguide . . .

Until Aug 27: The Great Gatsby. Dolphin Pub, Mold. Here’s your invitation to the best roaring 1920s party ever! Theatr Clwyd’s hit show returns and this is going to be the afterparty of the century. Cocktails are flowing in an era of bootleg liquor and red-hot jazz. 1920s dress code encouraged; dancing shoes recommended! Signed, July 22, Aug 23; audio described, Jul 28, Aug 25.

Until Aug 27: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre. Storyhouse, Chester.

Aug 8-12: Blood Brothers. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Willy Russell’s musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. Weekday matinees.

Aug 8-12: Heathers the Musical. Palace, Manchester. The black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 film. Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers her dreams of popularity may finally come true. But mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

Aug 11: Magic of the Bee Gees. Grand, Blackpool.

Aug 12-13: Cirque – The Greatest Show. Grand, Blackpool.

Aug 12: Gary Murphy presents Music and Laughter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Ricky Tomlinson and Sean Styles join the top guitarist.

Aug 17-19: La Bamba! The Lowry, Salford. Musical.

Aug 17: The Wizard of Oz. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Aug 18-20: Grease. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Musical.

Aug 18: The Upbeat Beatles. Grand, Blackpool.

Aug 18: Legally Blonde. Empire, Liverpool. The Empire’s Youth Theatre are back with the smash-hit romantic musical.

Aug 19: Thank You for the Music. Grand, Blackpool. Abba tribute show.

Aug 19: The Musicals in Concert. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Stars from the West End perform some of the best musical hits.

Aug 20: Jurassic Earth. Lyceum, Crewe.

Aug 20: Ireland the Show! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. A journey through the decades of dance, music and comedy.

Aug 22-23: Jurassic Live. Rengent, Stoke.

Aug 24: The Magic of Motown. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Aug 25: A Country Night in Nashville. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Aug 25: The Analogues. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The Analogues are anything but a typical tribute band. Their mission: to play those iconic, never-performed Beatles’ albums live. No wigs, no costumes, but an obsessive attention to authentic musical detail, using the same vintage instruments and sounds.

Aug 26: The Diana Ross Story. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 26: The Fab Four. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Deemed as America’s finest Beatles tribute band, you can expect precise attention to detail and uncanny note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics. The Fab Four’s ‘Boots and Suits’ stage show represents every era of The Beatles ever-changing career and they have wowed audiences everywhere from Japan, Australia, France and Hong Kong, to Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Now they prepare for a Liverpool welcome as they take to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall’s stage for 2023’s International Beatleweek Festival.

Aug 26: Barry Steele and Friends – The Roy Orbison Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Aug 26: The Diana Ross Story. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 29-Sep 2: Darren Brown presents Unbelievable. Palace, Manchester. New show starring a multi-talented cast of seven who perform magic like you have never seen.

Aug 30: Mrs Brown’s Boys – Mrs Brown Rides Again. Opera House, Manchester. After hearing a plot, by her children, to have her put into a home, Agnes decides to prove them wrong by displaying a new lease of life. However, this is not going to be as easy as it seems as along the way she must deal with a psychiatrist trying to put her in her place, her neighbours wait for a heart bypass, and worst of all, a family secret that everyone seems to know except her.

Aug 31-Sep 3: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Grand, Blackpool. New production from Blackpool-based Ensemble Theatre.

Aug 31: Rave On: The Rise of Rock and Roll. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 1: An Evening of Burlesque. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 1: ELO Again. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Sep 1: Soul Train. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 1: Lost in Music. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 2: The ELO Tribute Show. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 2: An Audience with Rory Stewart. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 2: Fastlove. Lyceum, Crewe. The music of George Michael.

Sep 2: Pinked Floyd. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Sep 2: The Jerseys. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The timeless music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Sep 2: A Tribute to the Carpenters. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 2: Killer Rhapsody: A Night of Queen. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Sep 2: Simply Dylan. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The songs of Bob Dylan with no attempt to imitate or impersonate the man himself. Instead, the band focus on the bringing Dylan’s lyrics and clever storytelling alive.

Sep 2: The Serial Killer Next Door with Emma Kenny. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 3: Loose Women. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and Sunetra Sarker share their stories and secrets.

Sep 3: Cirque – The Greatest Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 4: 42nd Street. Empire, Liverpool. It’s big, it’s bright and it’s a brand-new production of the original musical. Starring Samantha Womack, Michael Praed, Faye Tozer, Les Dennis and Nicole-Lily Baisden.

Sep 5: Elkie Brooks. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 5: Luther – Luther Vandross Celebration. Opera House, Manchester.

Sep 6: The Makings of a Murder. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 6: The Illegal Eagles. Theatre Royal, St Helens.