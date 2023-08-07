All Together Now . . . sign up for this great seaside walk

All Together NOW! has teamed up with Wirral Mencap for the annual Seaside Walk.

In a joint fundraising initiative that celebrates All Together NOW!’s 18th and Wirral Mencap’s 60th anniversaries, we want to get as many readers as possible striding out – or wheeling – along the Wirral coastline on Saturday September 9.

Two routes are being planned – a two-mile stretch along the promenade from Seacombe to the Floral Pavilion, New Brighton; and a 10-miler that ends at the Green Lodge pub in Hoylake.

Debbie Green, fundraiser for Wirral Mencap, said: “We want to use this year’s Seaside Walk as a special double celebration for both charities.

“We are absolutely delighted to say we have secured two amazing sponsors – Chester-based law firm Elysium Law and United Utilities North West, who are both impressed by the work we do and the impact it has on people’s lives.

“All Together NOW! is a great newspaper and is reaching so many people who are not on the internet. Without the paper, lots of people affected by disability just would not find out about things that are going on and which could help them.

“Like Wirral Mencap, All Together NOW! is a lifeline and we all should be helping to keep the paper going.”